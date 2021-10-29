Philadelphia Energy Authority unveils state-of-the-art Solar Training Lab at Frankford High School to create equitable access to the clean energy transition

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Jim Kenney, Superintendent William Hite, PECO CEO Mike Innocenzo and others joined the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) to celebrate a significant milestone in Pennsylvania's equitable transition to clean energy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of a new Solar Training Lab at Frankford High School.

Bright Solar Futures (BSF), funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Energy Technologies Office, PECO, and other industry partners, provides access to solar careers for young Philadelphians. The first of its kind, 3-year Career, and Technical Education (CTE) vocational program, will launch young people into careers in clean energy.

"Philadelphia is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and that effort will create thousands of jobs," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "We need our young people to have access to those careers, and this lab will ensure they do. Congratulations to the School District, Frankford High School, and the Philadelphia Energy Authority on this important milestone."

"Supporting Bright Solar Futures and the opening of this new Solar Training Lab is at the intersection of two very important priorities for us at PECO – supporting clean energy resources to mitigate the impact of climate change and furthering initiatives to spur the clean energy workforce of tomorrow," said Mike Innocenzo, President & CEO at PECO. "We are proud to be involved with this program and look forward to seeing the 'bright' futures ahead for these students."

"We are so proud to be here today at Frankford with these partners and these students. Solar is the fastest-growing job in Pennsylvania, and this lab will ensure equitable access to these jobs," says Emily Schapira, CEO of Philadelphia Energy Authority. "Bright Solar Futures students train in solar and battery storage installation, sales, and design, along with weatherization, construction basics, and job site safety, ensuring that Philadelphia has the best-trained clean energy workforce in the region."

