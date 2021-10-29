-- Clinical Data, Epidemiology and Health Economics and Outcomes Research to be Shared at Psych Congress, ISAD Conference and NEI Congress --

Alkermes to Present New Research From Psychiatry and Addiction Portfolios at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced plans to present research from its psychiatry and addiction portfolios at upcoming scientific conferences this fall. The meetings include:

Psych Congress ( Oct. 29-Nov. 1 , San Antonio and virtual);

International Society for Affective Disorders (ISAD) Conference ( Nov. 3-4 , virtual);

Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Congress ( Nov. 4-7 , Colorado Springs, Colo. and virtual).

"Alkermes has been at the forefront of developing medicines in the fields of psychiatry and addiction for many years, and we remain committed to helping people living with these serious, chronic diseases," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Alkermes. "We are proud to participate in important scientific exchange with key thought leaders and clinicians at these medical congresses and hope these data meaningfully contribute to the clinical community's knowledge base and approach to care for these patient populations."

Highlights of the upcoming presentations include:

Results from a cross-sectional online survey of clinical sites examining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clinic operations, the use of telepsychiatry, and on care management for patients with schizophrenia treated with long-acting injectable antipsychotic medications;

New findings from a health insurance claims analysis assessing opioid prescription dispensing patterns among individuals with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder compared to matched controls over time;

Findings from a structured benefit-risk assessment evaluating a combination of olanzapine and samidorphan for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

The full list of Alkermes' presentations by meeting includes:

Psych Congress, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2021

In-Person and Virtual Posters

Poster #109: Opioid Prescription Dispensing Patterns in Patients With Schizophrenia: Real-World Evidence From the IBM ® MarketScan ® Research Databases

Poster #110: Opioid Prescription Dispensing Patterns in Patients With Bipolar Disorder: Real-World Evidence From the IBM ® MarketScan ® Research Databases

Poster #108: A Structured Benefit-Risk Assessment to Evaluate a Combination of Olanzapine and Samidorphan for the Treatment of Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder

Poster #4: Weight Gain and Comorbidities Associated With Oral Second-Generation Antipsychotics: Analysis of Patients With Bipolar I Disorder or Schizophrenia

Poster #95: Clinical Management of Patients With Schizophrenia Treated With Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotics Since COVID-19 Pandemic Onset, Including the Role of Telepsychiatry

Virtual Only Posters

Treatment Patterns and Healthcare Resource Use Among Patients With Alcohol Dependence who Initiated Extended-Release Naltrexone: An Analysis of Veterans Affairs Data

Population Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Analysis To Explore the Concentration-Response Relationship in Patients With Schizophrenia Treated With Olanzapine Alone or In Combination With Samidorphan

ISAD Conference, Nov. 3-4, 2021

Poster #P-001: A Combination of Olanzapine and Samidorphan in Adults With Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder: Overview of Clinical Data

NEI Congress, Nov. 4-7, 2021

Poster #24: Opioid Prescription Dispensing Patterns in Patients With Bipolar Disorder: Real-World Evidence From the IBM ® MarketScan ® Research Databases

Poster #25: Opioid Prescription Dispensing Patterns in Patients With Schizophrenia: Real-World Evidence From the IBM ® MarketScan ® Research Databases

Poster #26: A Structured Benefit-Risk Assessment to Evaluate a Combination of Olanzapine and Samidorphan for the Treatment of Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder

Poster #27: Population Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Analysis To Explore the Concentration-Response Relationship in Patients With Schizophrenia Treated With Olanzapine Alone or In Combination With Samidorphan

Poster #29: Weight Gain and Comorbidities Associated With Oral Second-Generation Antipsychotics: Analysis of Patients With Bipolar I Disorder or Schizophrenia

Poster #28: Clinical Management of Patients With Schizophrenia Treated With Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotics Since COVID-19 Pandemic Onset, Including the Role of Telepsychiatry

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

