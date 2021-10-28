YuJa and Epiphan Video partner to help schools master video

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new technology integration between YuJa, Inc. and Epiphan Video, an award-winning AV hardware developer, will empower K-12 and higher-ed schools to easily create and manage high-quality video content that supports students' success.

Epiphan Video produces world-class AV solutions that are versatile, reliable, easy to use, and professional quality. We manufacture and develop award-winning AV hardware and cloud services that companies count on for a wide range of applications – from live event production and lecture capture to video training and usability testing.

The integration brings together the scheduling, automation, and previewing tools of YuJa's Video Content Management System (CMS) with Epiphan Video's streaming and recording hardware. This pairing delivers intuitive video workflows ideal for lecture capture, flipped classrooms, hybrid or remote learning, and any other application that can be made more efficient with automation and seamless content management.

"YuJa is excited to partner with Epiphan to strengthen our core offerings and empower content creators to do more in an ever-changing digital world," said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa, Inc. "This partnership will help us leverage our individual strengths to better serve institutions both now and in the future."

Powered by a worldwide video distribution infrastructure, YuJa's cloud-based video platform offers a host of content management tools, a refined user experience, and affordability with scalable storage. With the new Epiphan Pearl integration, schools can more easily edit content, use engagement tools in YuJa, and integrate with their Learning Management Systems (LMSs).

"When you're producing as much video as schools are these days, efficient content management is essential," said Nic Milani, Epiphan's VP of Marketing and Business Development. "At the same time, the quality of that content has to be high to engage students and be an effective learning tool. Integrating our edge devices with YuJa's content management capabilities will help customers with both."

Epiphan Pearl systems make it easy to produce high-quality video, enabling schools to offer remote learning programs and content that are as close as possible to the in-room experience. Multiple built-in video and audio inputs let users connect high-end gear for streaming and recording, while intuitive features and controls ensure a frictionless production experience.

Epiphan Video empowers creators and businesses to produce broadcast-quality content with intuitive, innovative hardware solutions and cloud services that users can trust to perform in any environment. Epiphan's flexible and easy-to-use solutions see use across a broad range of sectors including education , live event production , enterprise , government , and legal .

Epiphan Video is a trade name of Epiphan Systems Inc., a privately owned company incorporated in 2003. Epiphan is based in Palo Alto, California, U.S., and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, with regional offices and a network of authorized channel partners and OEMs throughout the world. Visit epiphan.com for more information.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture , live streaming , video management , video conferencing , video test proctoring , digital asset management , digital compliance , and enterprise accessibility . Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

