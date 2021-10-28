VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is pleased to announce that their popular products, including Filmora, PDFelement, MobileTrans and Dr.Fone are now compatible with the brand new macOS 12 "Monterey". As one of the leading software developers, Wondershare has spent the better part of the last decade focusing their efforts and attention on constantly innovating on cutting-edge products that not only help users increase efficiency in their lives and work, but are also fun and easy to use.

Wondershare Products Now Compatible with macOS 12 Monterey

"We are very excited about some of the new features that Wondershare users who use Macs will now be able to enjoy, not only do these features help streamline their day-to-day tasks, they enable users to do complex tasks more easily as well. This is very much in line with our core belief in the need to constantly innovate to make things better," said Allyn Liu, Product Director of Wondershare.

With the latest iteration of Apple's Mac operating system, several new features that have been introduced will work in tandem with Wondershare products. Universal Control, which allows a single keyboard and mouse to interact across multiple Macs and iPads at once is sure to be a very useful option for video editors who utilize Filmora. With this feature, editors can move videos captured on their iPads into their Mac desktop or laptop much more easily. Additionally, documents on PDFelement can also be quickly moved from an iPad onto a MacBook or iMac for editing or showcasing/presentation purposes.

AirPlay to Mac, on the other hand, enables AirPlay to send content back and forth between a Mac and an iPhone, iPad, or another Mac. Files such as music, videos, documents such as presentations can be seamlessly moved around these devices. This means that Filmora and PDFelement users no longer have to manually upload and download files, videos, and documents between different devices, they can just connect them directly to copy files.

On the other hand, for non-iPhone users, Wondershare's MobileTrans app can take over this functionality by allowing users to transfer data between their mobile phone onto their Mac in just a few clicks, without the need for iTunes or iCloud. Users can easily backup their phones and restore backups to mobile devices without overwriting existing data.

Apple's macOS12 "Monterey" is now available to download. For more information on Wondershare's suite of products, visit www.wondershare.com.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

ellenc@wondershare.com

www.wondershare.com

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Wondershare)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondershare