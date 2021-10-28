Netrush Acquires Sellozo, AI-driven martech company supporting billions in transactions

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrush , the eCommerce accelerator partnering with premium brands providing teams, technology, strategy, and infrastructure to thrive on Amazon, has acquired Sellozo in a deal believed essential for supporting today's digital-first brands.

Sellozo is an AI-driven Amazon PPC software platform engineered to support, automate and optimize global growth, for sellers and vendors across the North American, European, and Asia-Pacific markets.

Netrush will build on the current Sellozo success of innovating to maintain a best-in-class automated ad platform and create new value for existing partners, whilst generating benefits for Sellozo clients in supply chain, creative, data analytics, finance, brand protection and more.

Netrush CEO and Co-founder, Brian Gonsalves says, "The days of blind investment and paying a share of spend are over. With the acquisition of Sellzo alongside our current demand-side-platform advertising, creative and supply chain capabilities we have a truly integrated platform. Marketers can now use the Netrush platform for a full funnel view including brand building, new customer acquisition, repeat customer experience, in-market PPC efficiency, in-the-box experience and loyalty. It is a win-win for all involved."

Sellozo CEO, Nic Delorme adds "Sellozo saw an opportunity in the market for greater effectiveness in advertising spend while increasing the transparency and accessibility for enterprise brands, as well as the growing number of successful seller entrepreneurs. Joining Netrush is a catalyst moment - combining our teams will spark a flurry of innovation and enhancements to both platforms, resulting in a comprehensive world class ecommerce growth platform."

Gonsalves concludes "The ecosystem of ecommerce services is highly fragmented. A truly integrated advertising approach needs to work seamlessly with profitability, inventory availability, multi-channel data, and customer lifetime value data. The speed of decision making and the dollars required mean that advertising can no longer be managed off to the side. When advertising actions are continually assessed through transactions then advertising investments can be assessed alongside the many effective levers for growth. Brands need to know where to spend the next dollar of investment and verify the effectiveness of that investment."

About Netrush

Netrush is an online retailer that partners with premium brands to provide the teams, technology, strategy, and infrastructure needed to thrive on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms. With headquarters in Vancouver, Washington, and processing facilities in Kentucky and Canada, Netrush provides a full suite of capabilities ranging from supply chain to creative services that make brands stand out across the shopping journey.

About Sellozo

Sellozo is a platform that enables Amazon sellers and agencies to automate and improve the profitability of Amazon product advertising. The platform includes a machine learning algorithm that determines and sets the optimal bid for every keyword and target every day based on a Target ACoS goal. Every day Sellozo executes over 500,000 bid updates on behalf of their customers and manages over $20M in ad spend every month.

