Metallic Launches Security IQ for Proactive Cyber Readiness, Identifies Data Protection Risks at Cloud Scale

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced Metallic Security IQ. Embedded as an optional feature across the entire Metallic portfolio, Security IQ is a unified security dashboard that provides customers with quick and meaningful insights into threats impacting their data landscape and their data backup security posture in their Metallic cloud environments.

IT administrators responsible for data protection are facing cyberattacks, ransomware and new and sophisticated threats that make it challenging to meet internal security mandates. With all of the new threats that are being developed by malicious actors, no tool can guarantee protection. However, with Security IQ, Metallic customers get intuitive tools and advanced insights to bolster their data backup and recovery posture broadly across cloud applications, SaaS applications, endpoints, and hybrid cloud workloads. The Security IQ dashboard empowers IT professionals and admins to spot risks and vulnerabilities in real-time, limit their exposure to cyberthreats with zero-trust controls at scale, and make more informed data recovery decisions – from one central location.

"Organizations are demanding that their IT teams not only manage, protect, and govern data, but that they also deliver data security insights that help the organization's overall security posture and recovery readiness. As a result, IT operations teams are being asked to provide more insights to security operations teams at an urgent pace," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "It's the sad truth that too many companies hit by ransomware aren't prepared. With our multi-layered approach to ransomware protection and secure separation of data from customers' own environments, we help Metallic users to further identify threats as early as possible so they can recover quickly, minimizing their data loss risk."

And it's not just ransomware. Cybercrime and threats on the whole are rapidly increasing everywhere, putting data security front-and-center as a top concern for businesses and government agencies. Security IQ, alongside Metallic's zero-trust, enterprise-grade security approach, provides businesses of all sizes with advanced tools to protect data, detect threats, and recover from attack – helping reduce risks and deliver business continuity across their entire data estate.

"We know that in the face of the rising threat of cyberattack, data backup and recovery is often an organization's last line of defense, and a critical part of any end-to-end security strategy. That's why we partnered with Commvault to provide the most comprehensive set of cloud-based threat detection and response managed services in the form of Data Preserve powered by Metallic," said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President, GM Sectec. "The introduction of Security IQ, along with Data Preserve powered by Metallic, allows us to further expand our world-class managed security services capabilities and help our customers strengthen their data security posture, risk identification, faster response to threats."

To learn all there is to know about Metallic Security IQ Dashboard and for details on the complete technical features, visit our blog page.

About Metallic

Metallic®, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant, and safe from deletion, corruption, and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

