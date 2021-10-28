Greenhouse buys Interseller to add sourcing to the Greenhouse CRM Developing new tools for candidate outreach and diversifying talent pools

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced it has acquired sourcing automation provider, Interseller. The acquisition enables Greenhouse customers to do their talent sourcing from within Greenhouse, using powerful data enrichment, email deliverability and candidate outreach tools.

"The world of work has been disrupted; how companies find and hire top talent has changed with it," said Daniel Chait, Greenhouse co-founder and CEO. "Top talent have more choices than ever, and companies need to actively prospect, pursue and poach talent just to stay competitive. Leaders want to hire diverse teams, but they lack the ability to build a pipeline of talent from diverse or non-traditional backgrounds. The modern recruiter needs more effective tools for highly targeted and thoughtful outreach. That's where Interseller comes in. Interseller's technology gives our customers the ability to actively diversify their talent pool and poach the best candidates anywhere in the world."

This acquisition comes on the heels of a year of strong growth for Greenhouse. In early 2021 Greenhouse secured a major investment from TPG Growth and The Rise Fund. The company is far exceeding its current financial plan, surpassing $110M in annual recurring revenue in the third quarter, and growing 50% annually. This momentum extends to EMEA, where the team has grown 300% and supports more than 700 customers in the region.

"Our decision to buy Interseller came after an extensive review of the market. Interseller absolutely stood out because of their rigorous approach to email deliverability and innovations that ensure high-quality candidate interactions. Their approach massively enhances the success recruiters see when doing outreach, and we realized we could enable that at scale within our platform," said Chait.

"We built Interseller to solve the problems that talent-centric companies experience finding top talent," said Steven Lu, founder and CEO of Interseller. "Our technology saves recruiters hours of wasted effort doing outreach."

Interseller's sourcing automation technology makes it easier for recruiters to personalize messages at scale, quickly, which improves the candidate experience and boosts hiring team performance.

"Years of R&D and constant optimization of our tools for better email deliverability and data enrichment means that our users see more success doing fewer, high quality interactions. We've focused on developing solutions that engage fewer candidates while decreasing the time to hire. By joining Greenhouse we can massively scale our impact and help thousands of companies actively diversify their talent pool and engage top talent at will," said Lu.

Greenhouse sourcing tools will help recruiters find, pinpoint and connect with prospective candidates from one place within Greenhouse. End to end reporting will make it easy to show sourcing activity, pipeline progress and hiring impact. The new functionality will be available to customers in late Q1 2022.

For more context on the acquisition and our focus on sourcing, visit our blog: https://greenhouse.io/blog/acquiring-interseller

