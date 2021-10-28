eSalon Launches First-Ever Ammonia-Free Permanent Custom Home Hair Color

First and Only Truly Custom Hair Color Company Expands the At-Home Hair Color Experience with Novel Formulation & Revolutionary Dispensing Technology

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon, the first and only truly custom home hair color company, introduces its 0% ammonia permanent hair color.

Clients can receive their made-to-order professional-grade hair color shipped directly to their home with everything needed to color their hair, including personalized instructions and access to licensed colorists.

"Our high-accuracy proprietary dispensing and blending technology allows us to dispense custom permanent, demi-permanent, and now ammonia free hair color, simultaneously and with the utmost precision. This, combined with our novel chemical formulation design and our patented software technology, enables us to optimize each client's unique formulation in order to ensure the highest quality product and freshest hair color," said Graham Jones, CEO of eSalon. "

The new Ammonia-Free Permanent hair color joins eSalon's existing custom hair color options, Permanent and Demi-Permanent Hair Color. "Our Ammonia-Free Permanent hair color offers multi-dimensional, natural-looking gray coverage with rich, long-lasting results and luminous, healthy-looking shine," explains Leianna Hillo, Lead Colorist at eSalon. "eSalon's Permanent hair color provides 100% gray coverage with intense, vibrant results, while the Demi-Permanent hair color naturally blends grays up to 25% and lasts up to 24 washes."

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its LA and London production facilities with over 284k unique color combinations created and over 10.5 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith , the first and only custom hair color for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care , a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types with pigment and aroma options.

