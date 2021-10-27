Steve Henn Joins WIT Legal as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WIT Legal, LLC ("WIT"), the leading consulting and testifying expert witness agency, announces a key addition to its executive team. Stephen ("Steve") Henn, a business and legal industry executive and entrepreneur, joins WIT as Chief Revenue Officer to manage the company's continued growth and expansion. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the legal services industry, both as an entrepreneur and as an executive focused on revenue growth and profitability for subsidiaries of multi-billion-dollar organizations. Steve is also an adjunct professor at Sacred Heart University Jack Welch College of Business & Technology and will bring to bear his inside knowledge of academia to help the agency extend its reach to more leading academic experts in defined areas of focus.

"Steve has the knowledge, experience, and vision to help us become the category king of the expert witness industry."

"We are excited to have Steve join our team," said Paul Neale, WIT President & CEO. "He has the knowledge, experience, and vision to help us not only continue our rapid growth but to manage it so that we become the category king of the expert witness industry."

Steve has served as a C-Suite executive and strategic advisor to technology and software providers throughout his career. In those positions, he was tasked with developing or reinventing companies to create new markets and opportunities for accelerated revenue growth and profitability. Under his leadership, companies have improved their internal performance and capitalized on their market advantage. He seeks to help WIT elevate its brand awareness among top attorneys working on complex cases and to further disrupt the expert witness space with WIT's approach to building teams of consulting and testifying experts with a focus on emerging and evolving areas of litigation.

"What excites me about WIT is their entrepreneurial spirit and attitude towards redefining the expert witness industry," said Steve Henn, WIT Chief Revenue Officer. "WIT has a completely novel approach to the expert witness industry, and I look forward to helping them succeed."

Steve will manage WIT's business development teams and report directly to the President & CEO. He will be based out of WIT's midtown Manhattan headquarters.

