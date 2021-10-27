SPX FLOW to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, announced today its plan to report third quarter 2021 financial results on November 10, 2021. During a conference call at 8 a.m. EST, SPX FLOW President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Michael and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jaime Easley will discuss the company's third quarter 2021 results. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be webcast simultaneously via the company's website at www.spxflow.com, and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site. An archive of the webcast will be available through the company's website after the call.

Conference Call:

Dial in: 888-346-3479

From outside the United States: + 1 412-317-5178

Passcode: SPX FLOW

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contacts:

Scott Gaffner

VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights

704-752-4485

investor@spxflow.com

Media Contact:

Peter Smolowitz

External Communications Manager

Peter.Smolowitz@spxflow.com

704-390-6918

