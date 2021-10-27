Comscore Announces Agreement with Vistar Media to Deliver Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Programmatic Audience Targeting

RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner to more than 3,000 clients across local stations, national networks, station groups, advertising and media agencies, and the entire Movies ecosystem, today announced an agreement with Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH). Under the agreement, Comscore Activation audiences, spanning demographics, personas and cross-platform media consumption, are now available for the first time for DOOH programmatic targeting through Vistar.

The rapid growth in programmatic DOOH means that advertisers are urgently seeking more granular audience insights that can drive even greater campaign impact. By leveraging Comscore audiences, Vistar will help expedite the growth and cross-over of DOOH into omnichannel programmatic buying. Vistar can now offer their buyers targeting based on Comscore audiences used across media channels, such as "Sports" and "Reality" TV genres or "Cord Cutters."

"We are excited to partner with Comscore to provide their industry-leading audience segments to buyers for DOOH campaigns, allowing marketers to extend their preferred data strategies into the physical world," said Laura Kasakoff, Data Partnerships Director at Vistar Media. "With our new partnership, buyers have access to more granular consumer behaviors that have traditionally not been available for DOOH targeting."

"We are excited to partner with Vistar Media to bring Comscore's best-in-class audiences to DOOH targeting," said Jess Trainor, Vice President Ad Platforms, Comscore. "At a time when digital out-of-home continues to grow in importance to advertisers, Vistar's leadership in DOOH programmatic paves the way for continued growth and innovation within the DOOH space."

Vistar is the first DOOH programmatic platform to launch Comscore audiences, which are available on all programmatic platforms and have traditionally been leveraged for desktop, mobile, Connected TV and podcast advertising. The goal is to make all Comscore audiences DOOH-accessible to ensure advertisers have the ability to use the same audience targeting across all channels.

Beyond supporting targeting for DOOH, Comscore has been focusing on delivering the next generation of DOOH measurement. As part of this, Comscore is developing solutions to precisely measure traditional outdoor platforms such as roadside billboards, street furniture, and place-based advertising platforms that are designed to reach consumers in retail spaces, business and medical offices, colleges, entertainment venues, transportation hubs, cinema and more.

Comscore Audience Activation™ offers programmatic audience segments powered by Comscore's massive data assets for digital, mobile, CTV, podcasts and DOOH campaigns. Comscore Audience Activation helps advertisers improve campaign performance using demographics, cross-platform TV viewership, streaming behaviors, and personas to get key messages in front of the right consumers.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for out-of-home, bringing enterprise-grade software that was purpose-built for the unique requirements of digital signage. Vistar provides a global demand-side platform (DSP) for buyers to activate data-driven programmatic campaigns and a supply-side platform (SSP) to connect signage operators to digital revenue. Vistar also powers some of the world's most advanced signage networks with device & content management software (Cortex) and ad serving technology. Vistar was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comscore