ASUS Launches Z690 Series Motherboards

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced availability of the ASUS ROG Z690 Intel® motherboards, a new generation within the Intel® Z690 series. The ASUS Z690 platform ― covering ROG Maximus to the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, ProArt and Prime motherboards ― is built to support all-new 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that feature up to 16 cores and 24 threads.

The ASUS Z690 motherboard series delivers standard-defining performance for Intel® CPUs with power delivery and a wide range of cooling options. Featuring DDR5 memory modules and extensive support for PCIe® 5.0 devices, the series supports the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The Z690 motherboards also includes an exclusive new overclocking technology called ASUS Enhanced Memory Profile (AEMP), offering blistering-fast DDR5 performance in just a few clicks.

While DDR5 is ordinarily limited to a maximum of 1.1 volts, the Z690 series includes a special blend of circuitry and firmware to bypass this restriction, allowing users to discover beyond the limits of the new memory technology by enabling AEMP in the BIOS to quickly unlock a performance boost. To make this possible, ASUS has worked diligently with major DDR5 manufacturers around the world including Adata, Corsair, Crucial, Geil, G.SKILL, Kingston, Klevv, and Teamgroup to ensure high compatibility and stability.

Each motherboard within the ASUS Z690 series features built-in Windows 11 support, with mounting holes that are compatible with CPU coolers designed for either LGA 1200 or the new LGA 1700 socket.

For users who like to venture into endless customization and aesthetics, the Z690 series brings all-new visuals like the AniMe Matrix™ display that features mini programmable RGB LEDs to show off personal style with custom lighting designs, unique animations and live audio visualizations, as well as striking designs that evoke sci-fi worlds from cyberpunk to aerospace exploration.

For more details about the complete ASUS Z690 series motherboards, please visit the ASUS Z690 landing page. A guide with specifications and images for the entire lineup of ASUS Z690 series motherboards can be found in the Edge Up Buying Guide.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ROG Maximus Z690 Hero will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $599.99 USD.

ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming WiFi will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $469.99 USD.

ProArt Z690-Creator WiFi will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $479.99 USD.

ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $399.99 USD.

ROG Strix Z690-G Gaming WiFi will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $349.99 USD.

ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming WiFi will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $349.99 USD.

ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming WiFi will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $439.99 USD.

TUF Gaming Z690-Plus (WiFi) D4 will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $289.99 USD.

Prime Z690-A will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $299.99 USD.

Prime Z690-P WiFi will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $249.99 USD.

Prime Z690-P will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $229.99 USD.

Prime Z690-P (WiFi) D4 will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $239.99 USD.

Prime Z690-P D4 will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $219.99 USD.

Prime Z690M-PLUS D4 will be available for presale on October 27th in North America for $189.99 USD.

About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world's best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers, and is ranked by Laptop Mag as the best laptop brand in 2020. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2019 and ranks as one of Forbes' World's Best Regarded Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

