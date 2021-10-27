Arctech Launches New Solar Tracking System SkyLine II to Reduce LCOE

The world's first 1P single-axis tracker equipped with pentagonal torque tube design and synchronous multi-point drive mechanism is taking the tracker industry by storm

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced the global launch of its latest horizontal single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II, the first 1P (one-in-portrait) tracker designed with pentagonal torque tube and synchronous multi-point drive mechanism.

PV modules have been designed in a larger format for increased power. That enlarged both tracker chord and length, posing a stability challenge to traditional single axis trackers. As the new modules are no longer fully compatible with traditional flexible trackers, Arctech launched SkyLine II as a new solution.

Arctech’s New Horizontal Single-Axis Solar Tracking System SkyLine II

" Featuring a pentagonal torque tube and a synchronous multi-point drive mechanism. Skyline II is one of the few truly rigid 1P trackers in the industry. The design does not only stiffen SkyLine II by equipping it with larger bending and torsional capabilities, but also allows for the highest stability at all tracking tilts." Bruce Wang, Chief Technology Officer of Arctech, remarked at the product launch ceremony. "Due to the design, SkyLine II utilizes the fewest posts per MW in the industry (180 posts/MW), which consequently decreases Engineering Procurement Construction 's cost by about 2%."

SkyLine II's top five innovations:

Pentagonal torque tube design: This cross-section provides SkyLine II with larger bending and torsional capabilities with minimum steel utilization.

Synchronous multi-point drive mechanism: This mechanism rigidifies the tracker to the point of enabling 0deg wind stow mode. This is critical to keep allowable pressure levels on the new large format modules and prevent cracking and delamination. Moreover, while the whole tracker industry tends to reduce wind stow speeds, Skyline II only triggers wind stows at 22m /s, which leads to up to 2% more energy yield per year, hence lower levelized cost of energy.

Standardized design: It is the industry norm that trackers along the perimeter are very different from edge and far interior tracker within a plant layout, Exterior trackers are commonly equipped with thicker components increasing steel utilization. SkyLine II, enabled by a stiff design and more design variables to optimize outcome, challenges this norm by incorporating a new standardized design, which lowers complexity and types of trackers in the field. This increases the flexibility of solar plant design and reduces the general cost.

Modular design: Like "Playing Lego'', SkyLine II can be adapted to mounting the optimum number of strings per tracker for each PV module. That is done by adding or removing posts and drives. Thus, the modularized SkyLine II adapts more efficiently to difficult terrains without large cost oscillations. Meanwhile, due to good compatibility with string inverters, SkyLine II can release the potential of string inverters by reducing mismatch.

New-generation AI tracking algorithms: SkyLine II uses machine learning based upon environment and operational data acquisition. Smart backtracking algorithms are also used to determine the optimum tracker tilt in each topography and environment, allowing for real time shading avoidance for up to 7% more energy generation.

"For years, Arctech has been committed to contributing to a more innovative and efficient PV industry. The latest examples included the new SkyLine II tracker, our own tracker specific wind tunnel test facility and so on. Arctech is also an active player in formulating international and domestic standards for tracker-related products, working with partners to make this God-given energy affordable to the world." Remarked Guy Rong, President of Global Business at Arctech.

