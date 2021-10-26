Elekta receives initial investment grade rating from S&P Global Ratings

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has received an investment grade (IG) rating from S&P Global Ratings (S&P). S&P has assigned a BBB- rating to Elekta and to the Group's senior unsecured notes, with stable outlook. S&P notes that Elekta's rating reflects the global leading position, ability to introduce new innovative treatment solutions and the key credit strengths being low leverage and stable cash generation.

"We are very pleased to have secured an investment grade rating from S&P, which reflects our strong financial position," stated Johan Adebäck, Elekta's CFO. "This rating gives us even better potential to seek additional market financing at attractive terms, and it will support our strategy ACCESS 2025 in driving sustainable profitable growth and close the global access gap to radiotherapy, elevating cancer care and increasing patients' participation in their own care."

About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

