HERBOLEA Closes 5M€ Series A Round Led by EU Cannabis Fund OSKARE Capital and Bruce Linton

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbolea, an Italian company who develops and licenses proprietary, solventless technologies to transform botanicals into superior quality products, is happy to announce the closing of its 5m EUR Series A round, of which 2.5m EUR conditioned to milestone achievement, led by the European medical and pharmaceutical cannabis specialist fund, Óskare Capital. The funds will be used to accelerate growth, expand the team and extend access to core markets, in particular, the US.

Joining Óskare Capital in the round were a number of HNWIs who equally appreciate Herbolea's unique value proposition. Herbolea's technology is tailored for the extraction of active ingredients from the cannabis plant, however, Herbolea are also applying the enzymatic process in adjacent verticals, such as the extraction of actives from hops. The company is currently generating 7 figure revenues and operating extraction equipment in several important geographies, including in GMP facilities, in US, Germany, Thailand and Italy.

Óskare Capital's President, Alexandre Ouimet-Storrs comments: "As a chemical engineer by training, I immediately understood the potential this platform technology has to revolutionize the way we extract botanicals today. Herbolea's technology can extract valuable compounds from the fresh cannabis plant, with no need to dry, at a fraction of the costs of current technologies, provide higher quality end products and is safer to operate as their process is enzyme based and does not require high pressure or solvents."

Representing the syndicate of HNWIs, Senior Managing Director at Houlihan Lokey, Joseph Swanson, notes, "We are delighted to partner with Oskare in supporting Herbolea at this exciting time in the Company's history. Herbolea is uniquely positioned, with patented technology and a structural cost advantage, to disrupt multiple industry verticals built on biomass extraction".

About Herbolea

Herbolea Biotech is an Italian extraction technology company offering industrial solventless solutions to transform botanicals into superior quality products through proprietary, highly efficient, and environmentally friendly technologies. Visit www.herbolea.com to learn more or watch a video of our processes at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjLIds9FPkQ.

For more information, please contact: Lorenzo Venturini Del Greco by email lorenzo.venturini@herbolea.com or Marco Merciai, marco.merciai@herbolea.com, +393922655333

About Oskare Capital

ÓSKARE CAPITAL SAS (Paris, France) currently advises Oskare Fund I ICAV (Dublin, Ireland), the first AIFM and ESG compatible Venture Capital fund with an investment focus on innovative companies and teams in Europe working on novel therapeutics (cannabinoids and other molecules) that target the endocannabinoid system as well as the 'picks and shovels' of the associated ecosystem of services and products that support this fast growing global market.

The Fund will invest in startups across the entire value chain (from Seed to Patient) but will not invest in cannabis production or recreational cannabis.

For more information, please contact: Oliver Lamb by email ollie@oskarecapital.com



View original content:

SOURCE Herbolea Biotech S.p.a.