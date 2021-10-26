DocGo Extends Transportation Services to Veterans in Upstate New York Leading Mobile Health Services and Transportation Provider Partners with VA Hudson Valley Health Care System Hospitals and Clinics to Shorten Wait Time and Elevate Experience for Deserving Population

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile medical services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced it has extended its transportation services to service veterans in Upstate New York. The contract with VA hospitals and clinics, which went into effect on October 1, 2021, enables DocGo to elevate the level of transportation services that veterans receive for non-emergency appointments to hospitals, clinics and for other specialized care throughout the region.

DocGo (PRNewsfoto/DocGo)

DocGo started its operations in Upstate New York in October 2020, providing paramedic services in towns including Warwick and Minisink. The partnership with VA Hudson Valley Health Care System clinics further expands DocGo's mobile footprint in the region, helping to ensure that veterans no longer miss medical appointments due to transportation challenges, or have to wait an excessive amount of time for transportation to arrive.

"We're thrilled to partner with VA Hudson Valley hospitals and clinics and extend our popular transportation services to these deserving veterans," said Michael Witkowski, Chief of Operations at DocGo. "Historically, many veterans have experienced challenges with transportation to and from VA hospitals, clinics and appointments, with some waiting for hours for transportation to show up. Our near-term goal is to greatly improve response times and ensure exceptional care for veterans in Upstate New York and across the country."

Witkowski credits his team of professionals for their commitment to providing a positive health experience to VA hospitals and their patients. "We are committed to providing patients with on-time, quality care so they aren't waiting long to be transported or miss a medical appointment because they didn't get picked up on time. We plan to fix any existing service gaps and support these deserving men and women who have given so much for our country."

With the contract kicking off early October, veterans should see an immediate improvement in the quality of their transportation services. "We're excited to work with VA to improve the responsiveness of transportation services throughout the area and expanding our presence in the region with additional services down the road," added Witkowski.

For more information on DocGo, visit www.docgo.com.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Motion Acquisition Corp.

Motion Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) founded by a management team and board comprised of seasoned business executives recognized as pioneers in the transportation software and technology sector that possess substantial operating and acquisition experience. Motion is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MOTN." For more information, please visit https://motionacquisition.com.

