Dallas Law Firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Two Associates

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has added Alexander Gras and Bjorn Blomquist as the firm's newest associates.

Both attorneys joined Caldwell Cassady & Curry after prior stents in the firm's summer associate program.

Mr. Gras joined the firm with prior courtroom experience in his roles with The University of Texas School of Law Immigration Clinic and the Law Offices of the Public Defender in Clovis, New Mexico.

Prior to graduating from The University of Texas School of Law with honors, Mr. Gras earned his undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, in political science with a pre-law concentration at Louisiana Tech University.

Mr. Blomquist graduated cum laude from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, where he was Managing Executive Editor of the Journal of Technology and Intellectual Property. During law school, he served as a judicial extern for the Hon. John Robert Blakey in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. He also was a national semifinalist in the 2020 AIPLA Giles S. Rich Moot Court Competition.

While completing his degree in chemical engineering at The University of Iowa with the highest distinction, Mr. Blomquist claimed first place honors in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' 2018 Individual Design Competition.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

