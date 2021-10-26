AEX Global Accelerates Global Strategic Development, Adds Banxa, Xanpool and Other Fiat Channels

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26th, AEX Global integrated with Banxa and Xanpool payment platforms, adding 22 new fiat currency access channels. Banxa and Xanpool are secure, trusted and high-performance third-party custodian platforms for fiat currency and digital assets, serving institutional-level customers and qualified investors. After the completion of the technical interface, users in Europe, Asia, North America and Oceania markets will enjoy a safer and smoother fiat currency exchange experience on AEX.

AEX Global integrated with Banxa and Xanpool payment platforms, adding 22 new fiat currency access channels.

Currently, AEX Global users can participate in the cryptocurrency market through a variety of major fiat currencies. These include USD, AUD, CAD, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, NOK, PLN, RUB, SEK, TRY, SGD, THB, PHP, INR, IDR, VND, MYR, AUD, NZD, etc. Using various national sovereign currencies, you can buy crypto assets such as BTC,ETH, LTC, USDT, BUSD, USDC directly on AEX and then participate in the wider crypto space such as Spot trading, Flexible savings, DeFi mining, etc.

Fiat currency trading is the core area of asset alignment between the crypto world and the traditional financial world, and AEX exchange is moving forward with the alignment in a compliant manner. After getting MSB licenses for crypto assets in several countries, AEX exchange has opened the corresponding fiat currency channels, which can guarantee users worry-free top-up of fiat currency assets and safe realization of crypto assets. Considering that users come from different countries and different payment habits, AEX exchange also provides multiple payment methods, such as Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bank Transfer, etc.

After laying out fiat channels in multiple countries, AEX Global fiat services have been able to reach more than 90% of the global population, which will strongly promote the popularity of crypto assets. AEX is docking to various market segment payment platforms to include more countries' currency exchange into its fiat trading area, and gradually reaching out to financially vulnerable areas of the world. AEX will build a crypto space that breaks through the barriers of nationality, region, culture and economy, and realize the true sense of financial inclusion in the distributed participation of users.

AEX: https://www.aex.com/page/m_regist.html#/?from=060cf5

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AEX exchange