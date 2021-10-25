Shark Tank's Daniel Lubetzky and Barbara Corcoran Partner with Online Arts Education Platform Sparketh

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on ABC's Shark Tank, KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky has teamed up with real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran to offer support and mentorship to the creators of Sparketh , an at-home solution for kids and teens to learn art, which enhances kids' self-esteem, mental health and problem-solving abilities. Through the partnership, the two investors seek to help the Atlanta-based founders and best friends turn Sparketh into a profitable business.

(PRNewsfoto/Equilibra)

As art has become less of a priority in traditional school systems and the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in at-home learning, many parents are not equipped to nurture their kid's creativity from home. Sparketh offers an affordable, turn-key solution. Founders Tim Samuel and Dwayne Walker started Sparketh together during their college years and together they make the perfect team with Tim's interest in business and Dwayne's passion for creativity and the arts. When Dwayne transitioned from being home-schooled to attending public school, he realized arts education was given little attention.

"I've always been creativity inclined," says Sparketh Founder Dwayne Walker. "When I began attending public school in the 8th grade, it became clear to me that arts education was deprioritized. I personally had benefitted from the arts immensely and knew first-hand how it can impact personal and emotional growth. With Sparketh, we hope to make arts education more accessible to all, whether the platform gets used as a home-schooling system, supplement to in-school programming or as an extra-curricular for youth."

"Fostering creativity in our youth is incredibly important and Sparketh provides a solution to help parents and educators incorporate these lessons into kids' schedules," says KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky. "I was immediately drawn not just to Sparketh's mission but to Tim and Dwayne as entrepreneurs. In the tank they showed immense passion, grit and perseverance, and I look forward to mentoring them to help drive growth for their business."

Says Barbara Corcoran, "I love working with self-taught entrepreneurs like Tim and Dwayne who have hustled every step of the way to create their brand without formal education in business. Time and again as they've built Sparketh, they've demonstrated the trait I look for most in partners, which is the ability to get back up."

For Sparketh founders Tim and Dwayne, landing support from two sharks to help them get more kids and teens using Sparketh is a dream-come-true. "Daniel and Barbara are ideal partners for us because of their passion, experience building brands and commitment to helping us on this journey," says Sparketh Founder Tim Samuel. "Since we've begun working with them, they've been hands-on and shown us the same level of enthusiasm that you see from them on Shark Tank. We couldn't have imagined a better outcome going into the Tank."

Sparketh offers over 1,000 courses – all created in-house by the Sparketh team – and membership costs $25/month or $250/annually on sparketh.com .

About Sparketh

Childhood best friends Tim Samuel and Dwayne Walker came up with the idea for Sparketh after using art and creativity to personally grow. They had a vision for creating a site that taught kids every creative subject and thus, Sparketh was born. Sparketh is an at-home solution for kids and teens to learn art. Sparketh provides more than 1,000 art class videos from Elements of Arts and Design to Painting with Acrylics to Manga Characters. Courses can be sorted by skill level as well as by subject and course type. Sparketh membership costs $25/month or $250/annually. Learn more at https://sparketh.com/ .

About Daniel Lubetzky & Equilibra

KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky is a social entrepreneur working to build bridges across lines of difference. With the introduction of KIND 's fruit and nut bars in 2004, Daniel created an entirely new snacking category. He has since grown KIND into a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand known for its promise to lead with nutritionally dense ingredients and for its mission to make the world a little kinder. The son of a Holocaust survivor, Daniel's civic initiatives OneVoice and Empatico seek to increase our appreciation for our shared humanity. Daniel is the author of The New York Times bestseller Do the KIND Thing, Founder and Executive Chairman of SOMOS – a new brand of delicious food from the heart of Mexico – and a recurring shark on Shark Tank. Learn more at daniellubetzky.com and follow Daniel at @daniellubetzky .

Equilibra Ventures, founded by Daniel Lubetzky in 2018, incubates, operates and invests in entrepreneur-run businesses to help them grow successful businesses that generate enduring value. Equilibra values innovation with integrity and deploys its best-in-class team to help entrepreneurs build brands with the power to change people's lives for the better. Learn more at www.equilibra.us .

About Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran's credits include straight D's in high school and college and 20 jobs by the time she turned 23. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country: She borrowed $1,000 and quit her job as a waitress to start a tiny real estate company in New York City. The Corcoran Group, the largest and best-known brand in the brokerage business, building the largest and best-known brand in the business.

Corcoran is the author of the best seller "Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business!" and host of top business podcast "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran." Barbara gives callers her unique business advice from the 888-Barbara hotline.

Corcoran is a motivational and inspirational speaker. She is a frequent small business and real estate contributor on every major network. Corcoran has been an investor/Shark for the past thirteen seasons on ABC's four-time Emmy award winning show, Shark Tank, investing in over 80 businesses to date. Follow Barbara on Instagram and Twitter @BarbaraCorcoran and subscribe to Business Unusual wherever you get your podcasts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equilibra