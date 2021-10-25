Nel ASA: Receives contract for PEM electrolyzer equipment

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE: NEL), has received a contract for PEM electrolyzer equipment from a leading global fuel cell company.

Nel Hydrogen US has received a purchase order for PEM electrolyzer equipment from an undisclosed, leading stationary fuel cell OEM. The purchase order has a value of approximately USD 2.6 million, and the equipment will be delivered between 2022 and 2024. Nel will also be providing design consulting services as part of the project.

For additional information, please contact:

Jon André Løkke, CEO, +47 907 44 949

Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO, +47 917 02 097

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its origins in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE NEL ASA