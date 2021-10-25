Navistar Celebrates 40 Years of Supplier Diversity Program

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar today celebrates its Supplier Diversity Program's 40th anniversary. The Supplier Diversity Program, which has over 1,025 members, is designed to develop and foster strategic supplier relationships with companies owned by minorities, women, veterans and small business enterprises.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation)

Since 2018, Navistar has spent over $2 billion with diverse suppliers and is the first U.S. truck original equipment manufacturer with a formal supplier diversity program. In 2020, Navistar's Supplier Diversity leadership team, comprised of Nicole Wiggins, Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Leader; Jennifer Lee, Supplier Diversity Analyst; Raquel Salter, Supplier Diversity Program Manager; and Sharee Sheptick, Supplier Diversity Coordinator; won the "Minority Business News" All-Stars of Supplier Diversity Award. Because of Navistar's Supplier Diversity Program's success, other companies have looked to the program's leaders for tips on building their own.

"Navistar's program has become a benchmark and trailblazer for companies within the trucking industry and beyond," said Wiggins. "We strive to do everything with a best-in-class mentality."

Sheptick added, "Each and every supplier in our program provides a large impact, whether it is to one team at Navistar or many," said Sheptick. "For every supplier we help support through our program, we greatly benefit from their unique points of view and expertise."

To commemorate 40 years of the Supplier Diversity Program, Navistar hosted a virtual celebration with addresses from key leaders. The theme of the event focused on reflection of the past, celebration of the present and looking toward the future. The City of Chicago Chief Diversity Officer Marcus Miller gave a keynote address, discussing the history of supplier diversity, its importance and economic impact on companies.

Five awards were also given at the virtual event. The awards were presented to Navistar suppliers and employees who showcased significant commitment to the program, and the exceptional products and services provided.

Trailblazer Award : Awarded to a Navistar supplier who comes up with new and innovative ideas and ways of doing things.

Winner: THORS eLearning Solutions

Catalyst for Change Award : Awarded to a Navistar supplier who empowers Navistar employees by providing training opportunities to gain new skills.

Winner: Georgia Dudley , Empowering Women Network, Inc.

Collaborator Award : Awarded to a Navistar supplier who works closely with the Navistar team to understand current requirements while looking ahead to anticipate future needs.

Winner: Chrysan

Excellence Award : Awarded to a Navistar supplier who demonstrates excellence in their products and customer service interactions.

Winner: Laurie Pasler , Blufish Productions

Helping Hand Ambassador Award : Awarded to a Navistar individual who demonstrates a longstanding and consistent commitment to Supplier Diversity.

Winner: Lisa McLuckie , Senior Supply Continuity Manager

Above and Beyond Procurement Leader Award : Awarded to a Navistar individual recognized for their commitment to Supplier Diversity and outstanding efforts in advancing purchasing opportunities for diverse businesses.

Winner: Alex Bansal , Senior Category Manager, Procurement

Outstanding Procurement Director Award: Awarded to a Navistar individual who promotes corporate advocacy and the development of diverse suppliers.

Winner: James Spaulding , Procurement Director, Indirect

To learn more about Navistar's Supplier Diversity Program, visit the Supplier Diversity page on Navistar's website. To apply to the program, visit the Supplier Diversity Portal.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation