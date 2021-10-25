Demandbase Ranks #41 Among Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced it has earned the 41st spot on the list of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area. Run by the San Francisco Business Times, this list is especially prestigious given the notoriously high-growth in the part of the U.S. that it covers. The company has also enjoyed a record customer renewal rate and exceptional new customer acquisitions. Additionally, Demandbase has earned recognition for the innovative strides taken in product development this past year, including expanding predictive analytics capabilities, releasing a solution that unlocks insights into future technology investments at target accounts, deepening personalization — and much more.

"Landing on this list is such an honor for all of us at Demandbase," said Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "We've had our sights set on exceptional customer success and unstoppable growth from the very beginning, and everything we do behind the scenes is motivated by that. Recognition like this tells us we're on the right path, using our top tier technology and thought leadership to empower our customers to dominate in the B2B world. Thanks to the San Francisco Business Times, our employees and our customers for your part in getting us here."

Demandbase has also been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times for six years running. The company has received numerous industry, product, leadership and business awards throughout the last few years, as well. In the past year alone, Demandbase landed on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, was included among the Constellation Research ShortListTM for B2B Marketing Automation for the Enterprise, and was named an industry leader in seven categories on G2.

The full Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list, complete with rankings, was revealed during an exclusive virtual awards event on October 21st and was featured in a special print and digital awards edition of the San Francisco Business Times on October 22nd.

