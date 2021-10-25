Coinllectibles™️ to accept Colligo Tokens for the purchase of Fusion NFTs™️

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will be accepting Colligo Tokens for the purchase of Fusion NFTs™️ (FNFTs) offered by Coinllectibles™️.

Coinllectibles™️ is not the issuer of the Colligo Tokens, but will serve as the utility provider of the Colligo Tokens.

Benny Phang, Partnerships Director of Coinllectibles™️ said, "We are excited about working with Colligo Tokens. We believe that we share a common vision of community building and support in the international art and collectibles market, and we believe this is reflected in the tokenomics. Coinllectibles™️ is about supporting the development of the international art and collectibles community, our stakeholders and our brand."

Benny commented, "In support of our partnership with Colligo, we are pleased to launch the Colligo Exclusive Fusion NFT™️ Collection. Within this specially curated series, we have allocated a limited number of Fusion NFTs™️ that will only accept Colligo Tokens as payment at a promotional exchange rate of 1 Colligo Token to US$0.10. At launch, 1 Colligo Token is priced at US$0.001, however the price of Colligo Tokens will be dependent on its market rate subsequently. We are offering this initial rate to demonstrate the type of value we hope to present to our partners and their community."

In addition to acquiring FNFTs offered by Coinllectibles™️, Colligo Token holders will also be able to participate in a variety of community engagement activities:

a. Colligo Token holders will be able to participate in periodic mystery drop boxes.

b. Colligo Token holders will be given access to exclusive groups and events.

c. Token holders will be able to use their tokens to vote for:

1) New artists that Coinllectibles™️ will mint Fusion NFTs™️ for.

2) Choice of collectible items that will be minted as Fusion NFTs™️.

3) Choice of chain to mint the FNFTs.

4) Other community driven developments.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Rachel Lim

Director, Marketing & PR

Rachel.Lim@Coinllectibles.Art

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of NFT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K-filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing



Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

View original content:

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.