Klarna partners with Wix, bringing flexible payment solutions to merchants worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, today announced a strategic partnership with Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence. Together, Wix and Klarna will bring flexible, convenient payment options to Wix eCommerce merchants across the US, UK, AUS, NZ, DE, AT, CH, SE, NO, FI, DK, BE, NL, FRA, ES, PL, and IT markets.

From designers and developers to musicians and restaurant owners, Wix is a leading website development platform for eCommerce merchants worldwide. Through this partnership with Klarna, Wix merchants will be able to offer their customers more flexibility at checkout, including Klarna's popular Pay in 4 and Pay in 3 solutions that enable shoppers to split their purchases into interest-free payments over time, while retailers get paid upfront and in full.

"We are thrilled to join efforts with Klarna to provide Wix eCommerce merchants with more payment solutions that benefit them and their customers," said Omer Shatzky, Head of Billing and Payments at Wix.

"Our research indicates that Wix Stores connected to BNPL providers have seen a 25% increase in high-ticket transactions, making these items more affordable for customers and boosting merchants' overall growth. Together with Klarna, we look forward to providing more merchants with methods to increase their overall cart value and supply current and new customers with more financial freedom."

As consumers shift away from traditional credit towards flexible spending options that better suit their lifestyles, the global BNPL industry is projected to grow 10-15x to reach over $1 trillion in annual gross merchandise volume by 2025 (CBInsights). The addition of Klarna's payment options enables Wix eCommerce merchants to boost their customers' purchasing power and increase customer acquisition by offering payment methods shoppers want.



"As a result of this partnership, merchants using Wix will now be able to unlock Klarna's global network of 90 million shoppers. As importantly, they'll now have the ability to offer their customers more flexible payment options and tap into the growth of buy now, pay later solutions," said Luke Griffiths, Chief Commercial Officer, Klarna.

"Wix plays a major role in driving the growth and scale of retailers, both large and small. I can't think of a better partner to work with and we're excited to help support their merchants."

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 210 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kyiv, Kraków, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.



