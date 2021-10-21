Hertz Appoints New Chief Information Officer To Modernize Its Technology Roadmap

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz today announced that Tim Langley-Hawthorne will join the company as executive vice president and chief information officer. Langley-Hawthorne will lead Hertz's global technology strategy, including modernizing its technology infrastructure.

Tim Langley-Hawthorne, Hertz Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

"As we create the new Hertz, we're investing in the technology that will enable a best-in-class, digital-first customer experience," said Mark Fields, Hertz interim CEO. "Tim's proven track record of creating strong customer satisfaction and business value through technology make him the ideal leader to bring Hertz's IT infrastructure up to world-class standards and support our efforts to lead the future of mobility and travel."

Langley-Hawthorne brings more than 20 years of experience as a global technology leader, most recently serving as CIO at Hitachi Vantara, a hi-tech subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. operating in more than 100 countries. In that role, he led transformational infrastructure, application and information security efforts and all technology integration for global M&A transactions. In addition, he received industry recognition for the business value his teams delivered through end-to-end digital innovation.

Prior to Hitachi, Langley-Hawthorne held various executive technology and operations positions at Western Union, leading several transformational projects that significantly advanced the capabilities of the global customer service team. In addition, he spent 20 years in various IT, consulting and commercial roles at Information Services Group, Electronic Data Systems and IBM Australia.

"I'm honored to join Hertz at this incredibly exciting time in the company's history," said Langley-Hawthorne. "I'm looking forward to leading transformative global IT initiatives and innovations that will support Hertz's strategic vision and add value for customers and employees."

