Heritage Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported that the Company had net income of $20.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $32.7 million for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $16.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 compared to $0.90 for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $0.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "Given the ongoing challenging environment resulting from COVID-19 and its related variants, we are pleased with our performance in the third quarter. Credit quality continues to improve and while loan growth was slow over the summer following the reopening of businesses in Oregon and Washington at the end of June, we are gratified to see the hard work of our team resulting in a growing pipeline with closed loan volume continuing to ramp-up as we head into the fall. We also continue to focus on expense management and deploying digital solutions to create efficiencies and enhance our customer's banking experience.
Further, we are delighted with the success of our ongoing efforts to positively impact housing in the communities we serve. Recently, we were selected by Catholic Housing Services to provide $13 million of construction financing for a new affordable housing development. The project is located in Mount Vernon, Washington and consists of 70 units of permanent supportive housing. It is the first supportive housing project to be built in Skagit County.
We are also proud to announce the formation of the Heritage Bank Community Development Entity ("HBCDE"), a subsidiary certified by the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund of the United States Department of Treasury as a Community Development Entity to provide loans, investments and services to low-income communities which has been funded with a $50 million investment from Heritage Bank."
Financial Highlights
The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:
As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income
$
20,592
$
32,702
$
16,636
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
$
22,440
$
26,166
$
21,843
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.90
$
0.46
Return on average assets (2)
1.13
%
1.85
%
1.00
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)
1.23
%
1.48
%
1.31
%
Return on average common equity (2)
9.55
%
15.69
%
8.28
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
13.93
%
22.94
%
12.66
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.15
%
3.44
%
3.38
%
Cost of total deposits (2)
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.19
%
Efficiency ratio
62.35
%
58.18
%
62.27
%
Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)
2.04
%
2.06
%
2.17
%
Total assets
$
7,259,038
$
7,105,672
$
6,685,889
Loans receivable, net
$
3,905,567
$
4,155,968
$
4,593,390
Total deposits
$
6,215,558
$
6,061,706
$
5,689,048
Loan to deposit ratio (3)
63.6
%
69.4
%
82.0
%
Book value per share
$
24.13
$
23.77
$
22.36
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
16.97
$
16.76
$
15.27
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Loans receivable divided by deposits.
SBA PPP Loans
The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has identified its SBA PPP loans separately in two tranches based on the date of origination with the first tranche comprised of the SBA PPP loans originated in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020 ("CARES Act"), as amended, ("PPP1"), and the second tranche comprised of SBA PPP loans originated under the SBA's PPP in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CA Act") enacted on December 27, 2020, as amended, ("PPP2"). The SBA PPP ended on May 31, 2021.
The following are key statistics of the Company's SBA PPP loan activity for both tranches since inception:
As of September 30, 2021
PPP1
PPP2
Total SBA PPP
(Dollars in thousands)
Total number of funded loans
4,642
2,542
7,184
Total amount funded
$
897,353
$
380,014
$
1,277,367
Average funded loan size
$
193
$
149
$
178
Total net fees deferred at funding
$
28,805
$
16,041
$
44,846
The following table summarizes the activity for both tranches as of and for the period indicated:
As of or for the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
PPP1
PPP2
Total SBA PPP
(In thousands)
Net deferred fees recognized during the period
$
2,276
$
4,754
$
7,030
Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end
280
9,055
9,335
Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness
179,030
105,355
284,385
Amortized cost as of period end
19,683
247,213
266,896
Balance Sheet
Total investment securities increased $23.1 million, or 2.2%, to $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2021 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets. Additionally, the Bank transferred investment securities classified as available for sale with a fair value of $244.8 million to investment securities classified as held to maturity during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Loans receivable decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in SBA PPP loans as a result of forgiveness payments received from the SBA. Offsetting the decrease was an increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans which includes the transfer of completed projects from real estate construction and land development loans. The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Change
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
Amount
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial business:
Commercial and industrial
$
652,776
16.5
%
$
651,915
15.5
%
$
861
0.1
%
SBA PPP
266,896
6.8
544,250
12.9
(277,354)
(51.0)
Owner-occupied CRE
907,568
23.0
865,662
20.6
41,906
4.8
Non-owner occupied CRE
1,459,795
36.8
1,425,238
33.8
34,557
2.4
Total commercial business
3,287,035
83.1
3,487,065
82.8
(200,030)
(5.7)
Residential real estate
125,697
3.2
120,148
2.9
5,549
4.6
Real estate construction and land development:
Residential
90,081
2.3
88,601
2.1
1,480
1.7
Commercial and multifamily
205,516
5.2
239,979
5.7
(34,463)
(14.4)
Total real estate construction and land
295,597
7.5
328,580
7.8
(32,983)
(10.0)
Consumer
245,555
6.2
271,737
6.5
(26,182)
(9.6)
Loans receivable
3,953,884
100.0
%
4,207,530
100.0
%
(253,646)
(6.0)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(48,317)
(51,562)
3,245
(6.3)
Loans receivable, net
$
3,905,567
$
4,155,968
$
(250,401)
(6.0)
%
Total deposits increased slightly from June 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Change
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
Amount
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest demand deposits
$
2,299,248
37.0
%
$
2,256,341
37.2
%
$
42,907
1.9
%
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,870,618
30.1
1,807,033
29.8
63,585
3.5
Money market accounts
1,072,427
17.3
1,030,164
17.0
42,263
4.1
Savings accounts
617,469
9.9
593,269
9.8
24,200
4.1
Total non-maturity deposits
5,859,762
94.3
5,686,807
93.8
172,955
3.0
Certificates of deposit
355,796
5.7
374,899
6.2
(19,103)
(5.1)
Total deposits
$
6,215,558
100.0
%
$
6,061,706
100.0
%
$
153,852
2.5
%
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased $20.6 million, or 841,088 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.54. This represents approximately 2.3% of common stock outstanding at June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, there were 802,188 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.
The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:
September 30,
June 30,
Change
Capital Ratios:
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.7
%
12.0
%
(0.3)
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.5
8.8
(0.3)
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
13.3
13.6
(0.3)
Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2)
8.8
9.1
(0.3)
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
13.8
14.0
(0.2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
14.8
15.1
(0.3)
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses
The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
As of Period End or for the
As of Period End or for the
As of Period End or for the
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
ACL on
ACL on
Total
ACL on
ACL on
Total
ACL on
ACL on
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of
$
51,562
$
2,451
$
54,013
$
64,225
$
3,617
$
67,842
$
71,501
$
4,612
$
76,113
(Reversal of) provision
(2,852)
(297)
(3,149)
(12,821)
(1,166)
(13,987)
2,320
410
2,730
Net (charge-offs)
(393)
—
(393)
158
—
158
(481)
—
(481)
Balance, end of period
$
48,317
$
2,154
$
50,471
$
51,562
$
2,451
$
54,013
$
73,340
$
5,022
$
78,362
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due primarily to the reduction of the ACL on nonaccrual loans of $2.0 million following a decrease in nonaccrual loan balances of $9.4 million discussed below as well as changes in the loan mix as compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.3 million was due primarily to the improvements in the economic forecast.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021 due primarily to the return to accrual status of an owner-occupied CRE relationship of $7.0 million, which had related ACL on loans of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$
35,341
$
52,868
$
33,628
Additions to nonaccrual loan classification
293
401
20,852
Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status
(8,139)
(2,093)
(882)
Payoffs
(911)
(15,835)
(547)
Charge-offs
(690)
—
(447)
Balance, end of period
$
25,894
$
35,341
$
52,604
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income decreased $2.9 million, or 5.3%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans. Additionally, interest income was higher during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the recognition of $1.5 million of interest and fees on loans related to the full payoff of a nonaccrual loan relationship.
Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 3.4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to the Bank decreasing deposit rates following decreases in short-term market interest rates.
Net interest margin decreased to 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.44% for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.
Net interest margin decreased from 3.38% for the same period in 2020 due primarily to the decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, offset partially by a decrease in the cost of total interest bearing liabilities.
The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Non-GAAP Measure:(1)
Loan yield (GAAP)
4.64
%
4.62
%
4.12
%
Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans
(0.38)
(0.12)
0.33
Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2)
(0.07)
(0.05)
(0.10)
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on
4.19
%
4.45
%
4.35
%
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.
(2)
Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.
The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was two and 18 basis points during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Noninterest Income
The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Linked-quarter
Prior Year Quarter
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Change
%
Change
%
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Service charges and other fees
$
4,566
$
4,422
$
4,039
$
144
3.3
%
$
527
13.0
%
Gain on sale of investment
—
—
40
—
—
(40)
(100.0)
Gain on sale of loans, net
765
1,003
1,443
(238)
(23.7)
(678)
(47.0)
Interest rate swap fees
126
209
396
(83)
(39.7)
(270)
(68.2)
Bank owned life insurance
647
717
909
(70)
(9.8)
(262)
(28.8)
Other income
2,124
1,946
1,383
178
9.1
741
53.6
Total noninterest income
$
8,228
$
8,297
$
8,210
$
(69)
(0.8)
%
$
18
0.2
%
Noninterest income remained relatively stable during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest income increased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to an increase in other income as a result of gain on sale of branches held for sale and an increase in service charges and other fees due mostly to higher interchange income and increased deposit fee income, offset partially by a decrease in gain on sale of loans due primarily to lower sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans. Included in other income were gains on sale of $0.9 million and $0.7 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30 ,2021, respectively, from branches classified as held for sale as part of the Branch Consolidation Plan.
Noninterest Expense
The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Linked-quarter Change
Prior Year Quarter Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Change
%
Change
%
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Compensation and employee
$
22,176
$
22,088
$
21,416
$
88
0.4
%
$
760
3.5
%
Occupancy and equipment
4,373
4,091
4,348
282
6.9
25
0.6
Data processing
4,029
3,998
3,691
31
0.8
338
9.2
Marketing
775
892
755
(117)
(13.1)
20
2.6
Professional services
816
1,102
1,086
(286)
(26.0)
(270)
(24.9)
State/municipal business and
1,071
991
964
80
8.1
107
11.1
Federal deposit insurance
550
339
848
211
62.2
(298)
(35.1)
Amortization of intangible assets
758
797
860
(39)
(4.9)
(102)
(11.9)
Other expense
2,618
2,098
2,077
520
24.8
541
26.0
Total noninterest expense
$
37,166
$
36,396
$
36,045
$
770
2.1
%
$
1,121
3.1
%
Noninterest expense increased slightly from the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in occupancy and equipment expense related to the Branch Consolidation Plan discussed below as well as an increase in repairs and maintenance expense. Additionally, other expense increased primarily due to $0.2 million of lease impairment expense also related to the Branch Consolidation Plan.
Noninterest expense increased compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits from upward market pressure on salaries and wages and an increase in other expenses related to the Branch Consolidation Plan discussed below.
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Linked-quarter Change
Prior Year Quarter Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Change
%
Change
%
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$
25,589
$
40,153
$
19,113
$
(14,564)
(36.3)
%
$
6,476
33.9
%
Income tax expense
$
4,997
$
7,451
$
2,477
$
(2,454)
(32.9)
%
$
2,520
101.7
%
Effective income tax rate
19.5
%
18.6
%
13.0
%
0.9
%
4.8
%
6.5
%
50.0
%
Income tax expense decreased for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and increased compared to the same period in 2020 reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods. The effective income tax rate increased between the same periods due primarily to an increase in the estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.
Branch Consolidation Plan
Heritage previously announced the plan to close and consolidate four branches. The branches will close on October 29, 2021, bringing the total branch count to 49, a reduction of 21% from 62 branches at September 30, 2020, including the consolidation of eight branches completed during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will integrate these locations into other branches within its network. These actions are a result of the Company's increased focus on balancing physical locations and digital banking channels, driven by increased customer usage of online and mobile banking and a commitment to improve digital banking technology. All significant expenses related to the Branch Consolidation Plan for branches that will close on October 29, 2021 have been included in results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Dividend
On October 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2021.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on October 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 212793 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through October 28, 2021 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 056393.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 53 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$
86,954
$
94,179
$
91,918
Interest earning deposits
1,547,785
1,170,754
651,404
Cash and cash equivalents
1,634,739
1,264,933
743,322
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
761,526
1,049,524
802,163
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
311,074
—
—
Total investment securities
1,072,600
1,049,524
802,163
Loans held for sale
2,636
2,739
4,932
Loans receivable
3,953,884
4,207,530
4,468,647
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(48,317)
(51,562)
(70,185)
Loans receivable, net
3,905,567
4,155,968
4,398,462
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Premises and equipment, net
79,958
82,835
85,452
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost
7,933
7,933
6,661
Bank owned life insurance
109,634
108,988
107,580
Accrued interest receivable
14,802
17,113
19,418
Prepaid expenses and other assets
179,494
163,206
193,301
Other intangible assets, net
10,736
11,494
13,088
Goodwill
240,939
240,939
240,939
Total assets
$
7,259,038
$
7,105,672
$
6,615,318
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$
6,215,558
$
6,061,706
$
5,597,990
Junior subordinated debentures
21,107
21,034
20,887
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
44,096
46,429
35,683
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
129,873
120,519
140,319
Total liabilities
6,410,634
6,249,688
5,794,879
Common stock
552,385
572,060
571,021
Retained earnings
281,285
267,863
224,400
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
14,734
16,061
25,018
Total stockholders' equity
848,404
855,984
820,439
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,259,038
$
7,105,672
$
6,615,318
Shares outstanding
35,166,599
36,006,560
35,912,243
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
46,863
$
50,750
$
47,647
$
147,137
$
142,328
Taxable interest on investment securities
4,711
4,050
3,865
12,295
14,068
Nontaxable interest on investment
931
947
953
2,836
2,686
Interest on interest earning deposits
537
263
98
975
561
Total interest income
53,042
56,010
52,563
163,243
159,643
Interest expense
Deposits
1,444
1,524
2,639
4,696
10,272
Junior subordinated debentures
184
186
196
557
699
Other borrowings
36
35
50
109
130
Total interest expense
1,664
1,745
2,885
5,362
11,101
Net interest income
51,378
54,265
49,678
157,881
148,542
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(3,149)
(13,987)
2,730
(24,335)
39,239
Net interest income after (reversal
54,527
68,252
46,948
182,216
109,303
Noninterest income
Service charges and other fees
4,566
4,422
4,039
12,988
12,015
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
—
—
40
29
1,463
Gain on sale of loans, net
765
1,003
1,443
3,138
3,125
Interest rate swap fees
126
209
396
487
1,461
Bank owned life insurance income
647
717
909
2,020
2,439
Other income
2,124
1,946
1,383
6,114
5,441
Total noninterest income
8,228
8,297
8,210
24,776
25,944
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
22,176
22,088
21,416
66,725
65,849
Occupancy and equipment
4,373
4,091
4,348
12,918
13,247
Data processing
4,029
3,998
3,691
11,839
10,735
Marketing
775
892
755
2,336
2,317
Professional services
816
1,102
1,086
3,249
4,632
State/municipal business and use taxes
1,071
991
964
3,034
2,626
Federal deposit insurance premium
550
339
848
1,478
1,086
Other real estate owned, net
—
—
—
—
(145)
Amortization of intangible assets
758
797
860
2,352
2,666
Other expense
2,618
2,098
2,077
6,873
7,365
Total noninterest expense
37,166
36,396
36,045
110,804
110,378
Income before income taxes
25,589
40,153
19,113
96,188
24,869
Income tax expense
4,997
7,451
2,477
17,550
2,181
Net income
$
20,592
$
32,702
$
16,636
$
78,638
$
22,688
Basic earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.91
$
0.46
$
2.19
$
0.63
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.90
$
0.46
$
2.18
$
0.63
Dividends declared per share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.60
$
0.60
Average shares outstanding - basic
35,644,192
35,994,740
35,908,845
35,854,258
36,049,369
Average shares outstanding - diluted
35,929,518
36,289,464
35,988,734
36,152,052
36,193,615
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance, beginning of period
$
51,562
$
64,225
$
71,501
$
70,185
$
36,171
Impact of CECL adoption
—
—
—
—
1,822
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
51,562
64,225
71,501
70,185
37,993
(Reversal of) provision for credit
(2,852)
(12,821)
2,320
(21,808)
38,225
Charge-offs:
Commercial business
(743)
(13)
(507)
(757)
(3,553)
Real estate construction and land
—
—
—
(1)
—
Consumer
(204)
(120)
(335)
(509)
(1,141)
Total charge-offs
(947)
(133)
(842)
(1,267)
(4,694)
Recoveries:
Commercial business
385
143
80
735
1,220
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
3
Real estate construction and land
8
4
139
28
160
Consumer
161
144
142
444
433
Total recoveries
554
291
361
1,207
1,816
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(393)
158
(481)
(60)
(2,878)
Balance, end of period
$
48,317
$
51,562
$
73,340
$
48,317
$
73,340
Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans
(0.04)
%
0.01
%
(0.04)
%
—
%
(0.09)
%
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial business
$
25,243
$
34,209
$
56,786
Residential real estate
51
60
184
Real estate construction and land development
571
1,014
1,022
Consumer
29
58
100
Total nonaccrual loans
25,894
35,341
58,092
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Nonperforming assets
$
25,894
$
35,341
$
58,092
Restructured performing loans
$
60,684
$
55,391
$
52,872
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
—
286
—
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.22
%
1.23
%
1.57
%
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)
1.31
%
1.41
%
1.87
%
Nonaccrual loans
186.60
%
145.90
%
120.82
%
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.65
%
0.84
%
1.30
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.36
%
0.50
%
0.88
%
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2) (3)
$
4,005,585
$
46,863
4.64
%
$
4,402,868
$
50,750
4.62
%
$
4,605,389
$
47,647
4.12
%
Taxable securities
893,374
4,711
2.09
799,023
4,050
2.03
697,128
3,865
2.21
Nontaxable securities (3)
157,907
931
2.34
160,489
947
2.37
163,070
953
2.32
Interest earning deposits
1,417,661
537
0.15
964,791
263
0.11
389,653
98
0.10
Total interest earning assets
6,474,527
53,042
3.25
%
6,327,171
56,010
3.55
%
5,855,240
52,563
3.57
%
Noninterest earning assets
740,433
752,034
765,740
Total assets
$
7,214,960
$
7,079,205
6,620,980
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$
365,278
$
407
0.44
%
$
381,417
$
481
0.51
%
$
466,920
$
1,133
0.97
%
Savings accounts
609,818
90
0.06
591,616
89
0.06
514,072
117
0.09
Interest bearing demand and
2,881,567
947
0.13
2,836,717
954
0.13
2,639,511
1,389
0.21
Total interest bearing deposits
3,856,663
1,444
0.15
3,809,750
1,524
0.16
3,620,503
2,639
0.29
Junior subordinated debentures
21,060
184
3.47
20,986
186
3.55
20,766
196
3.75
Securities sold under
52,197
36
0.27
43,259
35
0.32
32,856
50
0.61
Total interest bearing
3,929,920
1,664
0.17
%
3,873,996
1,745
0.18
%
3,674,125
2,885
0.31
%
Noninterest demand deposits
2,300,795
2,246,929
1,998,772
Other noninterest bearing
128,537
122,520
148,345
Stockholders' equity
855,708
835,761
799,738
Total liabilities and
$
7,214,960
$
7,079,205
$
6,620,980
Net interest income
$
51,378
$
54,265
$
49,678
Net interest spread
3.08
%
3.37
%
3.26
%
Net interest margin
3.15
%
3.44
%
3.38
%
Average interest earning assets
164.75
%
163.32
%
159.36
%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2) (3)
$
4,297,875
$
147,137
4.58
%
$
4,266,598
$
142,328
4.46
%
Taxable securities
789,691
12,295
2.08
758,941
14,068
2.48
Nontaxable securities (3)
160,748
2,836
2.36
148,560
2,686
2.42
Interest earning deposits
1,034,690
975
0.13
234,040
561
0.32
Total interest earning assets
6,283,004
163,243
3.47
%
5,408,139
159,643
3.94
%
Noninterest earning assets
749,781
757,269
Total assets
$
7,032,785
$
6,165,408
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$
379,885
$
1,447
0.51
%
$
502,691
$
4,955
1.32
%
Savings accounts
587,358
274
0.06
475,091
420
0.12
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
2,817,353
2,975
0.14
2,428,148
4,897
0.27
Total interest bearing deposits
3,784,596
4,696
0.17
3,405,930
10,272
0.40
Junior subordinated debentures
20,987
557
3.55
20,693
699
4.51
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
45,221
109
0.32
25,296
122
0.64
FHLB advances and other borrowings
—
—
—
1,959
8
0.55
Total interest bearing liabilities
3,850,804
5,362
0.19
%
3,453,878
11,101
0.43
%
Noninterest demand deposits
2,213,795
1,768,260
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
128,584
138,837
Stockholders' equity
839,602
804,433
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,032,785
$
6,165,408
Net interest income
$
157,881
$
148,542
Net interest spread
3.29
%
3.51
%
Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.67
%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing
163.16
%
156.58
%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Earnings:
Net interest income
$
51,378
$
54,265
$
52,238
$
52,455
$
49,678
(Reversal of) provision for credit
(3,149)
(13,987)
(7,199)
(3,133)
2,730
Noninterest income
8,228
8,297
8,251
11,285
8,210
Noninterest expense
37,166
36,396
37,242
38,562
36,045
Net income
20,592
32,702
25,344
23,882
16,636
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)
22,440
26,166
23,247
25,178
21,843
Basic earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.91
$
0.70
$
0.66
$
0.46
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.90
$
0.70
$
0.66
$
0.46
Average Balances:
Loans receivable, net (1)
$
4,005,585
$
4,402,868
$
4,490,499
$
4,540,962
$
4,605,389
Investment securities
1,051,281
959,512
838,182
813,312
860,198
Total interest earning assets
6,474,527
6,327,171
6,042,566
5,913,765
5,855,240
Total assets
7,214,960
7,079,205
6,799,625
6,675,477
6,620,980
Total interest bearing deposits
3,856,663
3,809,750
3,685,496
3,634,018
3,620,503
Total noninterest demand deposits
2,300,795
2,246,929
2,091,359
2,034,425
1,998,772
Stockholders' equity
855,708
835,761
827,021
808,999
799,738
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
1.13
%
1.85
%
1.51
%
1.42
%
1.00
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
1.23
1.48
1.39
1.50
1.31
Return on average common equity (2)
9.55
15.69
12.43
11.74
8.28
Return on average tangible common
13.93
22.94
18.37
17.62
12.66
Efficiency ratio
62.35
58.18
61.57
60.50
62.27
Noninterest expense to average total
2.04
2.06
2.22
2.30
2.17
Net interest margin (2)
3.15
3.44
3.51
3.53
3.38
Net interest spread (2)
3.08
3.37
3.43
3.44
3.26
(1)
The average loan balances are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Select Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
7,259,038
$
7,105,672
$
7,028,392
$
6,615,318
$
6,685,889
Loans receivable, net
3,905,567
4,155,968
4,531,644
4,398,462
4,593,390
Investment securities
1,072,600
1,049,524
893,558
802,163
834,492
Deposits
6,215,558
6,061,706
6,019,698
5,597,990
5,689,048
Noninterest demand deposits
2,299,248
2,256,341
2,205,562
1,980,531
1,989,247
Stockholders' equity
848,404
855,984
827,151
820,439
803,129
Financial Measures:
Book value per share
$
24.13
$
23.77
$
22.99
$
22.85
$
22.36
Tangible book value per share (1)
16.97
16.76
15.95
15.77
15.27
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.7
%
12.0
%
11.8
%
12.4
%
12.0
%
Tangible common equity to tangible
8.5
8.8
8.5
8.9
8.5
Loans to deposits ratio
63.6
69.4
76.3
79.8
82.0
Regulatory Capital Ratios:
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-
13.3
%
13.6
%
12.8
%
12.3
%
11.7
%
Tier 1 leverage capital to average
8.8
%
9.1
%
9.1
%
9.0
%
8.8
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
13.8
%
14.0
%
13.2
%
12.8
%
12.2
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
14.8
%
15.1
%
14.5
%
14.0
%
13.4
%
Credit Quality Metrics:
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.22
%
1.23
%
1.40
%
1.57
%
1.57
%
Loans receivable, excluding SBA
1.31
1.41
1.73
1.87
1.93
Nonperforming loans
186.60
145.90
121.48
120.82
139.42
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.65
0.84
1.15
1.30
1.13
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.36
0.50
0.75
0.88
0.79
Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans
(0.04)
0.01
0.02
(0.03)
(0.04)
Criticized Loans by Credit Quality
Special Mention
$
90,554
$
100,317
$
108,975
$
132,036
$
104,781
Substandard
126,694
135,374
160,461
158,515
123,570
Other Metrics:
Number of banking offices
53
53
53
61
62
Average number of full-time
813
822
840
848
857
Deposits per branch
$
117,275
$
114,372
$
113,579
$
91,770
$
91,759
Average assets per full-time
8,877
8,607
8,098
7,873
7,727
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2)
Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.
The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
848,404
$
855,984
$
827,151
$
820,439
$
803,129
Exclude intangible assets
(251,675)
(252,433)
(253,230)
(254,027)
(254,886)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
596,729
$
603,551
$
573,921
$
566,412
$
548,243
Total assets (GAAP)
$
7,259,038
$
7,105,672
$
7,028,392
$
6,615,318
$
6,685,889
Exclude intangible assets
(251,675)
(252,433)
(253,230)
(254,027)
(254,886)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
7,007,363
$
6,853,239
$
6,775,162
$
6,361,291
$
6,431,003
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.7
%
12.0
%
11.8
%
12.4
%
12.0
%
Tangible common equity to tangible
8.5
%
8.8
%
8.5
%
8.9
%
8.5
%
Shares outstanding
35,166,599
36,006,560
35,981,317
35,912,243
35,910,300
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
24.13
$
23.77
$
22.99
$
22.85
$
22.36
Tangible book value per share (non-
$
16.97
$
16.76
$
15.95
$
15.77
$
15.27
The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans is significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
48,317
$
51,562
$
64,225
$
70,185
$
73,340
Loans receivable (GAAP)
$
3,953,884
$
4,207,530
$
4,595,869
$
4,468,647
$
4,666,730
Exclude SBA PPP loans
(266,896)
(544,250)
(886,761)
(715,121)
(867,782)
Loans receivable, excluding SBA
$
3,686,988
$
3,663,280
$
3,709,108
$
3,753,526
$
3,798,948
ACL on loans to loans receivable
1.22
%
1.23
%
1.40
%
1.57
%
1.57
%
ACL on loans to loans receivable,
1.31
%
1.41
%
1.73
%
1.87
%
1.93
%
The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$
20,592
$
32,702
$
25,344
$
23,882
$
16,636
Add amortization of intangible
758
797
797
859
860
Exclude tax effect of adjustment
(159)
(167)
(167)
(180)
(181)
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$
21,191
$
33,332
$
25,974
$
24,561
$
17,315
Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
855,708
$
835,761
$
827,021
$
808,999
$
799,738
Exclude average intangible
(252,159)
(252,956)
(253,747)
(254,587)
(255,453)
Average tangible common
$
603,549
$
582,805
$
573,274
$
554,412
$
544,285
Return on average common equity,
9.55
%
15.69
%
12.43
%
11.74
%
8.28
%
Return on average tangible common
13.93
%
22.94
%
18.37
%
17.62
%
12.66
%
The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by ASU 2016-13.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Pre-tax, pre-provision income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$
20,592
$
32,702
$
25,344
$
23,882
$
16,636
Add income tax expense
4,997
7,451
5,102
4,429
2,477
Add (reversal of) provision for
(3,149)
(13,987)
(7,199)
(3,133)
2,730
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-
$
22,440
$
26,166
$
23,247
$
25,178
$
21,843
Average total assets (GAAP)
$
7,214,960
$
7,079,205
$
6,799,625
$
6,675,477
$
6,620,980
Return on average assets,
1.13
%
1.85
%
1.51
%
1.42
%
1.00
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
1.23
%
1.48
%
1.39
%
1.50
%
1.31
%
The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease upon forgiveness by the SBA within a short time frame.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:
Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)
$
46,863
$
50,750
$
47,647
Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans
(8,042)
(10,003)
(5,810)
Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans
(681)
(495)
(944)
Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)
$
38,140
$
40,252
$
40,893
Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)
$
4,005,585
$
4,402,868
$
4,605,389
Exclude average SBA PPP loans
(392,570)
(777,156)
(863,127)
Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)
$
3,613,015
$
3,625,712
$
3,742,262
Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)
4.64
%
4.62
%
4.12
%
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on
4.19
%
4.45
%
4.35
%
