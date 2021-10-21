Glo Fiber Launching in Jefferson County, WV

EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced the expansion of their all-fiber network in Charles Town and Ranson, WV, with service available in the first neighborhoods in January of 2022.

"The City is thrilled to have a new provider in the community that gives our residents more choices when it comes to purchasing cable and internet services," said Daryl Hennessy, Charles Town City Manager.

Ranson City Manager, Tony Grant, added, "We, too, are excited to expand the options for high-speed internet with Glo Fiber's fiber-to-the-home technology, which will also deliver video and phone services to our residents."

Glo Fiber delivers fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet access to the Mid-Atlantic region with exceptional, local customer service. Over 4,000 homes and businesses in Charles Town and Ranson will benefit from Glo Fiber's high-speed data, streaming TV, and digital phone service. Based on a belief that everybody deserves better internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. This expansion is the second in West Virginia, joining Martinsburg, as well as the growing list of communities in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

"Jefferson County is a rapidly growing residential area, so our expansion into this area is a very exciting time for the company," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "We're looking forward to offering dependable and cost-effective internet to those who need it."

In addition to symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service, Glo Fiber offers optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service. Using Wi-Fi 6 technology, customers can connect anywhere throughout their home or business with the assurance of advanced protection and automatic updates. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

