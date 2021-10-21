Bank7 Corp. Announces Q3 2021 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. "Our company continues to perform at a very high level, we are pleased to report another record quarter of net income for BSVN. While we are proud of our earnings, capital, and liquidity strength, we also pause to acknowledge the 3-year anniversary of our IPO, and how we had confidence in our team to perform at a high level and we've exceeded those expectations." said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $9.1 million compared to $7.4 million, an increase of 23.5%
- Net income of $6.3 million compared to $4.4 million, an increase of 41.1%
- Total assets of $1.1 billion compared to $973.4 million, an increase of 17.8%
- Total deposits of $1.0 billion compared to $863.7 million, an increase of 17.9%
- Tangible book value per share of $13.34 compared to $11.21, an increase of 19.0%
- Average cost of funds of 0.33% compared to 0.57%, a decrease of 42.1%
- Earnings per share of $0.69 compared to $0.48, an increase of 43.8%
- ROAA of 2.36% compared to 1.83%, an increase of 28.9%
- ROATCE of 21.12% compared to 17.44%, an increase of 21.1%
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loan interest income, including loan fee income
|
|
$ 13,927
|
|
$ 12,777
|
|
$ 41,377
|
|
$ 39,268
|
Loan fee income
|
|
(1,636)
|
|
(1,078)
|
|
(6,154)
|
|
(3,969)
|
Loan interest income excluding loan fee income
|
|
$ 12,291
|
|
$ 11,699
|
|
$ 35,223
|
|
$ 35,299
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
$ 8,327
|
|
$ 6,101
|
|
$ 23,226
|
|
$ 19,567
|
Plus: Provision for loan losses
|
|
750
|
|
1,250
|
|
3,325
|
|
3,300
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
|
|
$ 9,077
|
|
$ 7,351
|
|
$ 26,551
|
|
$ 22,867
|
Adjusted provision for income tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
$ 8,327
|
|
$ 6,101
|
|
$ 23,226
|
|
$ 19,567
|
Total effective adjusted tax rate
|
|
24.8%
|
|
27.2%
|
|
24.8%
|
|
25.8%
|
Adjusted provision for income taxes
|
|
$ 2,063
|
|
$ 1,661
|
|
$ 5,753
|
|
$ 5,040
|
Tax-adjusted net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
$ 8,327
|
|
$ 6,101
|
|
$ 23,226
|
|
$ 19,567
|
Adjusted provision for income taxes
|
|
2,063
|
|
1,661
|
|
5,753
|
|
5,040
|
Tax-adjusted net income
|
|
$ 6,264
|
|
$ 4,440
|
|
$ 17,473
|
|
$ 14,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)
|
|
$ 6,264
|
|
$ 4,440
|
|
$ 17,473
|
|
$ 14,527
|
Average assets (denominator)
|
|
$ 1,051,873
|
|
$ 967,044
|
|
$ 1,019,764
|
|
$ 937,849
|
Tax-adjusted return on average assets
|
|
2.36%
|
|
1.83%
|
|
2.29%
|
|
2.07%
|
Average shareholders' equity (denominator)
|
|
$ 119,145
|
|
$ 102,929
|
|
$ 113,817
|
|
$ 101,377
|
Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|
|
20.86%
|
|
17.16%
|
|
20.53%
|
|
19.14%
|
Average tangible common equity (denominator)
|
|
$ 117,679
|
|
$ 101,269
|
|
$ 112,305
|
|
$ 99,667
|
Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
|
21.12%
|
|
17.44%
|
|
20.80%
|
|
19.47%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)
|
|
9,052,718
|
|
9,228,128
|
|
9,051,112
|
|
9,483,540
|
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 1.93
|
|
$ 1.53
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)
|
|
9,105,255
|
|
9,228,128
|
|
9,078,671
|
|
9,483,540
|
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 1.92
|
|
$ 1.53
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,146,230
|
|
$ 973,354
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
|
|
(1,446)
|
|
(1,634)
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible assets
|
|
$ 1,144,784
|
|
$ 971,720
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 122,409
|
|
$ 105,230
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
|
|
(1,446)
|
|
(1,634)
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 120,963
|
|
$ 103,596
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
|
$ 120,963
|
|
$ 103,596
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible assets (denominator)
|
|
1,144,784
|
|
971,720
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
10.57%
|
|
10.66%
|
|
|
|
|
End of period common shares outstanding
|
|
9,070,038
|
|
9,241,689
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$ 13.50
|
|
$ 11.39
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per share
|
|
$ 13.34
|
|
$ 11.21
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
|
10.68%
|
|
10.81%
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
|
$ 120,078
|
|
$ 79
|
|
0.26%
|
|
$ 111,019
|
|
$ 147
|
|
0.53%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
|
1,187
|
|
2
|
|
0.67
|
|
1,138
|
|
2
|
|
0.70
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
610
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
425
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total loans(3)
|
|
924,391
|
|
12,291
|
|
5.28
|
|
847,076
|
|
11,699
|
|
5.49
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
1,046,266
|
|
12,372
|
|
4.69
|
|
959,658
|
|
11,848
|
|
4.91
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
5,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,386
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,051,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 967,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funding sources:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction accounts
|
|
$ 401,843
|
|
332
|
|
0.33%
|
|
$ 381,572
|
|
545
|
|
0.57%
|
Time deposits
|
|
220,189
|
|
397
|
|
0.72
|
|
200,961
|
|
780
|
|
1.54
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
622,032
|
|
729
|
|
0.46
|
|
582,533
|
|
1,325
|
|
0.90
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
622,032
|
|
729
|
|
0.46
|
|
582,533
|
|
1,325
|
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
304,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
276,219
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
6,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,363
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
310,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
281,582
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
119,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
102,929
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,051,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 967,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income excluding loan fee income
|
|
|
|
$ 11,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 10,523
|
|
|
Net interest spread excluding loan fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.01%
|
Net interest margin excluding loan fee income
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.41%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin Including Loan Fee Income
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
|
$ 120,078
|
|
$ 79
|
|
0.26%
|
|
$ 111,019
|
|
$ 147
|
|
0.53%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
|
1,187
|
|
2
|
|
0.67
|
|
1,138
|
|
2
|
|
0.70
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
610
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
425
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total loans(3)
|
|
924,391
|
|
13,927
|
|
5.98
|
|
847,076
|
|
12,777
|
|
6.00
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
1,046,266
|
|
14,008
|
|
5.31
|
|
959,658
|
|
12,926
|
|
5.36
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
5,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,386
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,051,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 967,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funding sources:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction accounts
|
|
$ 401,843
|
|
332
|
|
0.33%
|
|
$ 381,572
|
|
545
|
|
0.57%
|
Time deposits
|
|
220,189
|
|
397
|
|
0.72
|
|
200,961
|
|
780
|
|
1.54
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
622,032
|
|
729
|
|
0.46
|
|
582,533
|
|
1,325
|
|
0.90
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
622,032
|
|
729
|
|
0.46
|
|
582,533
|
|
1,325
|
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$ 304,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
276,219
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
6,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,363
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
310,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
281,582
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
119,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
102,929
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,051,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 967,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income including loan fee income
|
|
|
|
$ 13,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 11,601
|
|
|
Net interest spread including loan fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.85%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.45%
|
Net interest margin including loan fee income
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.81%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Non-accrual loans are included in loans.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
|
$ 124,801
|
|
$ 236
|
|
0.25%
|
|
$ 120,909
|
|
$ 701
|
|
0.77%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
|
1,182
|
|
19
|
|
2.15
|
|
1,109
|
|
21
|
|
2.53
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
501
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
258
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total loans(3)
|
|
887,353
|
|
35,223
|
|
5.31
|
|
807,134
|
|
35,299
|
|
5.84
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
1,013,837
|
|
35,478
|
|
4.68
|
|
929,410
|
|
36,021
|
|
5.18
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
5,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,439
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,019,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 937,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funding sources:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction accounts
|
|
$ 410,299
|
|
1,024
|
|
0.33%
|
|
$ 366,162
|
|
2,259
|
|
0.82%
|
Time deposits
|
|
212,706
|
|
1,352
|
|
0.85
|
|
208,650
|
|
2,769
|
|
1.77
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
623,005
|
|
2,376
|
|
0.51
|
|
574,812
|
|
5,028
|
|
1.17
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
623,005
|
|
2,376
|
|
0.51
|
|
574,812
|
|
5,028
|
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
277,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
256,429
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
5,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,231
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
282,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
261,660
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
113,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
101,377
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,019,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 937,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income excluding loan fee income
|
|
|
|
$ 33,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 30,993
|
|
|
Net interest spread excluding loan fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.01%
|
Net interest margin excluding loan fee income
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.45%
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
|
$ 124,801
|
|
$ 236
|
|
0.25%
|
|
$ 120,909
|
|
$ 701
|
|
0.77%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
|
1,182
|
|
19
|
|
2.15
|
|
1,109
|
|
21
|
|
2.53
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
501
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
258
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total loans(3)
|
|
887,353
|
|
41,377
|
|
6.23
|
|
807,134
|
|
39,268
|
|
6.50
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
1,013,837
|
|
41,632
|
|
5.49
|
|
929,410
|
|
39,990
|
|
5.75
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
5,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,439
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,019,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 937,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funding sources:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction accounts
|
|
$ 410,299
|
|
1,024
|
|
0.33%
|
|
$ 366,162
|
|
2,259
|
|
0.82%
|
Time deposits
|
|
212,706
|
|
1,352
|
|
0.85
|
|
208,650
|
|
2,769
|
|
1.77
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
623,005
|
|
2,376
|
|
0.51
|
|
574,812
|
|
5,028
|
|
1.17
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
623,005
|
|
2,376
|
|
0.51
|
|
574,812
|
|
5,028
|
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
277,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
256,429
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
5,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,231
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
282,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
261,660
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
113,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
101,377
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,019,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 937,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income including loan fee income
|
|
|
|
$ 39,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 34,962
|
|
|
Net interest spread including loan fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.58%
|
Net interest margin including loan fee income
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.02%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Non-accrual loans are included in loans.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
Bank7 Corp.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Unaudited as of
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 205,762
|
|
$ 153,901
|
|
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|
5,229
|
|
16,412
|
|
Loans, net
|
915,393
|
|
826,974
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,002
|
|
324
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
8,775
|
|
9,151
|
|
Nonmarketable equity securities
|
1,193
|
|
1,172
|
|
Goodwill and intangibles
|
1,446
|
|
1,583
|
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
7,430
|
|
7,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,146,230
|
|
$ 1,016,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 335,316
|
|
$ 246,569
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
683,058
|
|
658,945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
1,018,374
|
|
905,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
5,447
|
|
3,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,023,821
|
|
909,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
91
|
|
90
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
93,766
|
|
93,162
|
|
Retained earnings
|
28,552
|
|
14,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
122,409
|
|
107,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,146,230
|
|
$ 1,016,669
|
|
Bank7 Corp.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
Unaudited as of
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$ 13,927
|
|
$ 12,777
|
|
$ 41,377
|
|
$ 39,268
|
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|
|
35
|
|
123
|
|
141
|
|
419
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
46
|
|
26
|
|
114
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
14,008
|
|
12,926
|
|
41,632
|
|
39,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
729
|
|
1,325
|
|
2,376
|
|
5,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
729
|
|
1,325
|
|
2,376
|
|
5,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
13,279
|
|
11,601
|
|
39,256
|
|
34,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
750
|
|
1,250
|
|
3,325
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
12,529
|
|
10,351
|
|
35,931
|
|
31,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary market income
|
|
161
|
|
57
|
|
253
|
|
134
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
141
|
|
104
|
|
380
|
|
318
|
Other
|
|
275
|
|
173
|
|
860
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
577
|
|
334
|
|
1,493
|
|
965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
2,946
|
|
2,505
|
|
8,685
|
|
7,576
|
Furniture and equipment
|
|
218
|
|
224
|
|
651
|
|
658
|
Occupancy
|
|
461
|
|
543
|
|
1,391
|
|
1,417
|
Data and item processing
|
|
292
|
|
276
|
|
857
|
|
821
|
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
|
|
150
|
|
135
|
|
447
|
|
338
|
Regulatory assessments
|
|
162
|
|
164
|
|
464
|
|
281
|
Advertising and public relations
|
|
76
|
|
62
|
|
181
|
|
360
|
Travel, lodging and entertainment
|
|
102
|
|
50
|
|
309
|
|
146
|
Other
|
|
372
|
|
625
|
|
1,213
|
|
1,463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
4,779
|
|
4,584
|
|
14,198
|
|
13,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Taxes
|
|
8,327
|
|
6,101
|
|
23,226
|
|
19,567
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,063
|
|
1,661
|
|
5,753
|
|
5,040
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 6,264
|
|
$ 4,440
|
|
$ 17,473
|
|
$ 14,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share - basic
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 1.93
|
|
$ 1.53
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
0.69
|
|
0.48
|
|
1.92
|
|
1.53
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
9,052,718
|
|
9,228,128
|
|
9,051,112
|
|
9,483,540
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
9,105,255
|
|
9,228,128
|
|
9,078,671
|
|
9,483,540
