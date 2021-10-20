Kenorland Minerals Reports Geochemical Results at the Chebistuan Project and Provides Exploration Update

Logo (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from its recently completed Phase 2 follow-up geochemical survey at the Chebistuan Project (the "Project"), located in the northern Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec, and held under an exploration agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company further announces additional planned exploration including detailed prospecting and geophysical surveys at one of the priority target areas within the Chebistuan Project.

Program Highlights

The Phase 2 geochemical survey followed up on multiple anomalous areas of interest defined by the initial regional program (Phase 1) in 2020. A total of 2,121 soil samples were collected for geochemical analysis and 225 till samples collected for gold grain analysis. The results of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 surveys have outlined multiple gold and pathfinder element anomalies within the Deux Orignaux AOI (Figure 1), which will be further advanced with upcoming prospecting and detailed geophysical surveys, including airborne magnetics, radiometrics and induced polarization (IP), in preparation for drill targeting.

Zach Flood, President and CEO, states, "This is another step forward and a significant development in the systematic exploration of the Chebistuan Project, one of the largest contiguous land packages in Quebec. We've effectively screened over 170,000 hectares of ground in just over a year and we now have discrete target areas which will see detailed follow-up exploration, including prospecting and geophysical surveys this fall. We look forward to further advancing these targets with support from Newmont Corporation."

Deux Orignaux AOI

Within the Deux Originaux AOI are several target areas spatially associated with the contact between a clastic sedimentary basin (Opemiska Group) and volcanic rocks along a major structural bifurcation in the geometry of the greenstone belt. Multiple second-order structures at oblique angles to the 1st order basin-bounding structure form "horse-tail splay" structural patterns through the AOI, which is prospective for orogenic gold deposits (Figure 2). A helicopter-borne magnetic survey and an IP survey are planned over the Deux Originaux AOI, as well as follow-up prospecting, to further vector in towards drill targets.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocols

Soil samples were collected from the B-horizon of soil developed on a till substrate. Approximately 1 kilogram of material was collected from each sample site and shipped to Bureau Veritas ("BV") in Timmins, Ontario for preparation. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method SS230; sieve individual samples to 230 mesh (-63 microns). Samples were analysed at BV in Vancouver, British Columbia with BV method AQ252_EXT; 30 grams of material digested in aqua regia with an ICP-MS finish.

About the Chebistuan Project

The Project consists of 3,000 claims (161,025 ha) owned 100% by Kenorland. The property covers approximately 100 kilometers of a major east-west trending deformation zone which may represent the continuation of the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, hosting major gold deposits such as Detour Lake (Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.) and Fenelon (Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.). The Chibougamau and Chapais mining camps, which have produced over 6.5 Moz of gold and 1.6 billion pounds of copper historically, are located directly to the east of the Chebistuan property. The project is largely covered with glacial till and is accessed by a large network of logging roads as well as helicopter.

The Project is currently under an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option with Newmont Corporation. The Agreement provides an option for a two-phased exploration earn-in over 3 years, where Newmont can earn a 51% interest in the Chebistuan Project through certain exploration expenditures and cash payments to Kenorland. The initial phase of the agreement consists of a property- wide geochemical sampling program, target definition and testing. Newmont then has the option to earn an additional 29% interest for a cumulative 80% interest (phase two earn-in) in the Chebistuan Project over 6 years by completing a 43-101 compliant pre-feasibility study on a minimum 1.5 Moz Au resource as well as meeting certain cash payments to Kenorland. The parties may continue to explore and develop the property through an 80% Newmont, 20% Kenorland joint venture or, in the case of a construction decision, Kenorland can elect for Newmont to finance its portion of mine development cost. If Newmont elects not to continue with the phase two earn in, then ownership interest in the project will switch to 51% Kenorland and 49% Newmont.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds three projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (SMMCL), the Chicobi Project is optioned to SMMCL, and the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation. In Ontario the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. The Company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

