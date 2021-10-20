Clayton® Donates New Home to Family Promise Of Baldwin County, Marking The Tenth Home Donated In Its Partnership

Clayton® Donates New Home to Family Promise Of Baldwin County, Marking The Tenth Home Donated In Its Partnership The Clayton Built® Home Will House Numerous Families Experiencing Homelessness Before Moving into Permanent Housing

SUMMERDALE, Ala., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a national builder of off-site and site-built homes, continues its partnership with Family Promise® by donating a new home to be used by Family Promise of Baldwin County. This donation is the tenth home Clayton has donated to Family Promise in the last three years.

Kevin Clayton, Clayton CEO, and Claas Ehlers, Family Promise CEO, stand in front of the home Clayton donated to the nonprofit.

This donation is the tenth home Clayton has donated to Family Promise in the last three years.

"We are excited to donate our tenth home to Family Promise to help build a better tomorrow in the communities we serve," said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "By providing a home for families to use while they prepare for permanent housing, this donation helps local families get one step closer to housing stability and a place to call their own."

The new off-site Clayton Built® home will be used as transitional housing for area families experiencing homelessness and will be placed beside the nonprofit's day center. Transitional housing is a supportive and temporary option aimed at bridging the gap from homelessness to permanent housing by offering structure, case management, and in some cases, education and training.

"This donation is very exciting because it doubles the current impact of our transitional housing program," said Beth Biggs, Executive Director of Family Promise of Baldwin County. "We are thrilled to be able to place this home right next to our day center, offering a safe space for families and providing them with additional assistance as they work towards stability."

This donation expands the transitional housing program to two homes for Family Promise of Baldwin County. Over the last year, Family Promise of Baldwin County has served 69 families at risk of homelessness, including 152 children. This new Clayton Built® home will help several families each year.

Clayton Homes of Mobile, AL is the retail home center that partnered with Family Promise of Baldwin County to complete the project, including the Welcome Home process that strives to deliver a move-in ready home with an excellent customer experience.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has several and features that come standard in every Clayton Built® home, such as an ecobee smart thermostat®, SmartComfort® by Carrier furnace, Duracraft® cabinets and more. As part of Clayton's commitment to sustainability, this home is also equipped with Clayton's optional Energy Smart® home upgrade package, which includes energy efficient appliances, increased insulation and energy efficient windows to help with future savings.

The home donation is part of a larger national partnership between Clayton and Family Promise, which works toward ending and preventing family homelessness. Through this program and A Future Begins at Home, Clayton and Family Promise provide educational outreach and resource development, comprehensive case management, support services, and affordable housing solutions for graduate families, such as off-site built housing and transitional housing.

Visit the Clayton Social Responsibility Page to learn more about Clayton's partnership with Family Promise and additional efforts to fulfill its vision to improve lives and build a better tomorrow.

ABOUT CLAYTON

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2020, Clayton built 56,240 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*CrossMod is the trademark of Manufactured Housing Institute.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT FAMILY PROMISE

Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. What began as a local initiative in Summit, NJ, has become a national movement that involves 200,000 volunteers in 200+ communities in 43 states. Family Promise delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter, and stabilization services. We have served 1 million family members since our founding more than 30 years ago, and we aspire to change the future for 1 million children by 2030 through our community-based programs. Learn more at FamilyPromise.org.

CONTACT:

Caitlyn Crosby | Media Relations

media@claytonhomes.com

Cara Bradshaw | Chief Impact Officer

cbradshaw@familypromise.org

Clayton logo (PRNewsfoto/Clayton)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clayton