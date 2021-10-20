CareWise Solutions Introduces Hybrid Work and Care Environment to Solve the Employer-Care Crisis

OLDWICK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market is full of employment opportunities. Workers now have the power of choice. The rules of the game have changed. What is in your playbook?

Business leaders want online workforce solutions aligned with custom wellness, work, and care beliefs, to enhance employment brands during and beyond the Great Resignation of 2021.

Pandora's Box of Employment Conditions

According to the Labor Department, 4 million people quit their jobs in April 2021.

Technology has blurred the lines between where, when, and how employees want to work. Millennials desire work-life balance. Boomers' advancing care needs challenge 40% of the workforce. And childcare inadequacies hurt women's careers.

Jobs are open everywhere, and your employees optimize self-employment with online freelancing. The Great Resignation is not really about Covid payments or remote work, or even child or eldercare. It is about the fragile employment relationship.

Shared Responsibility of Upgrading the Employment Relationship

Awareness Leads to Credibility

Demonstrate that your business is genuine about strong employer/employee relationships.



Team Leader Excellence

The front line is the pivotal point for service and customer satisfaction. Equip team leaders with wellness, work, and care competencies to run the business.



Employee Empowerment

Open a dialog. Listen, and remove barriers to maintain performance, income, relationships and ensure that caregivers feel their families have a high quality of life.



Fix Root Causes of Burnout

Lead proactive health and care practices. Simplify work processes. Equip employees with the right skills to perform and protect employees from caregiving roles belonging to the healthcare industry.



Align the Team

HR, corporate staff, suppliers, and customers are part of the employment relationship. Translate employer commitments across the value chain and expect alignment.



Update Professional Services

Change expectations of EAP, benefits, case managers, and corporate healthcare professionals. Address the external demands of caregiving with employee job retention. Know the challenges, access new resources and achieve better individual and workforce outcomes.



Accelerate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Results

Healthcare inequity is also family caregiving inequity. Wellness, health, care, job, career, and burnout facts are essential to understand individual and workforce challenges. Create workforce information and action capacities to improve results.



Trust and Respect

Switch corporate policy from exclusively sending people home to care. Switch to a hybrid work and care model. Be at home when needed. Manage care from anywhere, anytime! Remove the GPS monitors and security cameras - install trust!

"In the long term, aspiring to a more natural way to work, live and care make sense. To sustain a viable workforce, all employees- including employees with caregiving challenges- need to maintain their health, jobs, careers, and relationships," says Jeannette Galvanek, Founder CareWise Solutions

CareWise Solutions founder Jeannette Galvanek understands workforce strategy. She mastered top leadership roles at AT&T and the CEO spot for the Business Roundtable. As an entrepreneur, she has crafted an amazing employment relationship roadmap. Turnkey Solutions are ready today.

