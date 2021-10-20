AUTOCRYPT Named "Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year" for Second Year in a Row in 2021 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading EV and autonomous vehicle cybersecurity provider AUTOCRYPT, announced today that for the second year running, it has been named "Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year" in the 2021 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, making it the only company to have won this title to date. Run by the Tech Breakthrough group, AutoTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

AUTOCRYPT is the only automotive cybersecurity provider in the world that offers a complete security package for the entire mobility ecosystem. From securing in-vehicle systems and V2X communications to EV charging and fleet management, AUTOCRYPT provides a custom-built end-to-end solution for each client looking to integrate cybersecurity with functional safety, eliminating the complexity of searching for different providers. With branches and subsidiaries in Asia, North America, and Europe, AUTOCRYPT works closely with its clients based on regional needs.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by AutoTech Breakthrough for this award again this year. This back-to-back recognition is a strong indication that we have done things right, yet also encourages us to continue refining our products and solutions to exceed customer expectations," said Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT's Co-Founder and CEO. "With the industry's most capable R&D professionals holding decades of experience in IT and vehicular cybersecurity prior to our spinoff, we truly understand the challenges of OEMs and infrastructure developers and aim to tackle them at the individual level."

This year's AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries across the globe, with categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, and many more.

"As Plug&Charge (PnC) rolls out for EVs, simply plugging the car into the charging station involves the exchange of payment, driver, and vehicle information, making cybersecurity essential. AUTOCRYPT's dedication to cybersecurity has allowed it to not only overcome today's challenges but to shape the future of mobility with all industry partners by breaking through technical and regulatory barriers," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Congratulations to AUTOCRYPT, once again this year, for being our choice for 'Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year.'"

Having opened its German office in Munich earlier this year, AUTOCRYPT is now working closely with European OEMs on in-vehicle and V2X security solutions. To find out more about AUTOCRYPT's comprehensive mobility security solutions, contact global@autocrypt.io .

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and fleet management systems, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

