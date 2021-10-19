NetSuite Announces SuiteBanking, the First Cloud ERP to Integrate Fintech into a Unified Suite SuiteBanking Alliance Partner HSBC will Provide Services to Enable International Payments and Expense Management

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2021 -- To help organizations improve forecasting and make more strategic cash decisions, Oracle NetSuite today announced SuiteBanking. As the first unified suite that embeds fintech into cloud ERP, SuiteBanking helps customers automate key financial processes and gain full visibility into cash flow. By bringing together automated accounts payable and accounts receivable processes, SuiteBanking makes it fast and easy to pay bills, send invoices, and get paid, all from within NetSuite.

Oracle NetSuite Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle NetSuite)

"Growing organizations cannot afford to have teams of people entering data, dealing with banks, monitoring transactions from multiple systems, and manually processing vendor payments. The time saved from automating these processes could be spent on strategic projects that help drive further growth for the organization," said Evan Goldberg, EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "SuiteBanking is the first step in bringing the worlds of ERP and fintech together. It will help our customers automate all of these processes in one single suite and increase visibility and control so they can maintain healthy cash flow as they grow."

SuiteBanking improves cash flow by accelerating accounts payable and accounts receivable processes. Enhanced automation gives organizations greater control over expenses, increases the effectiveness of accounting processes, and provides detailed insights all in one system. By providing a unified system, NetSuite eliminates the need to collect and normalize data from other departments and systems, saving finance teams dozens of hours every month. In addition, integration with banking partners like HSBC gives NetSuite customers convenient access to a variety of financial services, including a global digital wallet and virtual payment card. HSBC, a leading international bank that is embracing fintech innovation, is the first SuiteBanking alliance partner.

With SuiteBanking, NetSuite customers are able to improve the following cash flow processes:

Accounts Payable: Helps customers Helps customers accelerate accounts payable processes with automated invoice scanning and general ledger code assignment, three-way invoice matching, and automated outbound payments. Customers can see multiple payment options and select the preferred method for each vendor. For example, they can choose either the fastest or the least expensive option.

Accounts Receivable: Helps customers increase on-time payments, reduce days sales outstanding, and improve the efficiency of billing staff. The new Payment Link feature makes it easier for customers to receive payment by including a "pay now" option on electronic invoices. Multiple payment methods are supported, including credit/debit card, ACH transfer, or a third-party payment provider like PayPal. In addition, customers can automate the creation and scheduling of invoices and increase collections by sending payment reminders automatically.

Bank Reconciliation: Helps customers eliminate manual, error-prone, and time-consuming tasks and accurately match transactions with their organization's bank account. Customers gain improved cash flow visibility through real-time insight into the status of inbound and outbound payments. In addition, customers are able to increase the accuracy of accounting data by matching and reconciling cleared transactions more often and are able to gain a better understanding of their current cash position so they know how much cash is available in their accounts at all times.

Spend Management : Helps customers control corporate spend through better visibility and reporting capabilities. It enables customers to create approval workflows to fit their organization's structure and customize expense policy rules to flag expenses that need a manager's review. In addition, budget validation capabilities help managers avoid overspending by automatically comparing open purchase requests to available budget and alerting to potential budget overages prior to approval. Budget versus actuals reporting also helps managers control spending by comparing actual expenses against budgets in real time.

Expense Management: Helps customers control costs, enforce internal policies and procedures, and improve the timeliness and accuracy of employee expense reports. Customers can pay vendors that accept credit cards directly out of NetSuite via their SuiteBanking virtual payment card, which extends payment terms and relieves cash flow. Customers can also better manage business expenses by using the virtual card to cover employee expenses or corporate credit card charges. Expenses are captured and submitted electronically and automatically flow into NetSuite, eliminating double entry and accounting errors. In addition, customers receive cash back rewards on all transactions when using the virtual card to make payments.

International Payments: Provides customers with a global digital wallet to make and accept payments from a single account, utilizing HSBC's global footprint and presence in more than 60 countries, instead of using country-specific payment providers that result in separate AP processes. This makes it easy for customers to make and receive international payments and removes the complexities of opening and managing multiple foreign bank accounts.

Access to Working Capital: Helps improve cash flow by giving customers a convenient way to convert unpaid invoices into cash. NetSuite enables quick, convenient access to additional working capital with accounts receivable financing.

For more information, read the latest NetSuite blog.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld.com/onair. By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, NetSuite's two-day live broadcast, NetSuite TV, sessions and demos. Learn more about how the fastest-growing businesses are tackling challenges across finance, supply chain, inventory, and more.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 27,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite