ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIXTE, manufacturers of a family of personal light electric vehicles (LEVs: e- bikes, e- cargo bikes & e- scooters) designed for approachability and reliability, launches to the U.S. market today. With consumers buying an e-bike every 52-seconds in the U.S., MIXTE is betting on the idea that there is a major segment of the population being left of out of the LEV revolution and are targeting those potential customers by focusing on approachability and inclusivity as a brand.

MIXTE Direct-To-Consumer Light Electric Vehicle Company Launches In The U.S.

Through the utilization of technology, MIXTE hopes to make micro transportation accessible to more people by allowing them to cycle easier, move faster, and explore their surroundings. Created by the team who ran one of the top five micro mobility companies in the world who built bikes and scooters for shared public use, MIXTE, led by Sean Flood, David Touwsma, and Thomas Ashby, incorporates the executive team's experience in the shared mobility industry to create a product line that makes personal ownership enjoyable and car replacement possible. The aim was to design purpose-built LEVs that welcome all calibers of riders and fit the changing needs of consumers. MIXTE has partnered with the industry leading suppliers to develop products that will be safe, long lasting, and intuitive.

"Shared micro mobility has given consumers the opportunity to sample electric products and see the benefits they can have in their daily lives. As these products make the jump to personal ownership, we see a void in the market. MIXTE was designed to fill that void by providing a full product line focused on simplicity, instinctive design, and integrated features," Flood states.

Touwsma comments, "We recognize consumer's needs vary and alternative transportation is very personal, so we provide a range of choices in order to fit everyone's requirements. The auto industry has excelled for decades delivering this, and the MIXTE team aims to provide the ideal light electric vehicles to fit each consumer while simplifying the purchasing experience."

MIXTE was developed and is sold with the end user in mind. Product Designer Tommy Ashby focused on creating products that have all the features one needs for a safe and enjoyable ride, satisfying the needs of an expert rider, but stripping away all the excess components that could intimidate a novice user. Additionally, MIXTE creates a simple buying experience in fitting with the company's desire to making micro transportation easy and accessible.

At launch, MIXTE offers four product options ranging in price from $600 to $3,700: the Solo (standard and step-through e-bike) designed for single rider day-to-day use, the Carry (e-cargo bike for families and gig economy delivery drivers), and the Plus (purpose built foldable e scooter). The Solo and Carry offers owners 40-miles of power assist riding, while the Plus delivers 14 miles per charge.

"We have removed the hassle and confusion from biking – no bulky controls, confusing features, or anything you don't need. However, packed with technology and the highest quality components, the bikes are anything but basic. MIXTE products are designed to be intuitive from the automatic gear shifting to the built-in blue tooth handle bar display. We want you to be able to turn them on and have a fantastically fun ride. Our team has worked tirelessly to curate the perfect riding, purchasing, and ownership experience," says Ashby.

EFO Ventures, MIXTE's seed investor and incubator, works directly with companies in the mobility, sustainability, and tech-enabled services industries, investing both financially and through dedicated development and support. This newest launch comes on the heels of the company's acquisition of Frog Mobility, a shared mobility company.

For more information on MIXTE and product specifications, visit www.exploremixte.com.

About MIXTE:

MIXTE is a maker of personal e-mobility products designed for approachability and reliability, giving riders the power to go further and experience more fun every day through pedal assist technology. Created by a team who ran one of the top five mobility companies in the world that built e-bikes and e-scooters for public use and abuse, MIXTE was developed to not only look good, but to perform flawlessly. MIXTE welcomes all calibers of riders, from novice users who find pleasure from a weekend ride before brunch to serious riders and daily commuters, providing a comfortable and dependable ride for everyone. Our bikes our stylish, functional, and built using the best technology giving riders the freedom to explore all that life has to offer and enjoy the journey. For more information, visit: www.exploremixte.com.

About EFO Ventures:

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and Dublin, Ireland, EFO Ventures is an early-stage investment and concept incubation firm focused on developing innovative ideas in the mobility, sustainability, tech-enabled services, health & wellness, and industrial & business services industries. Created by founders who built and scaled successful businesses themselves, EFO Ventures invests both financially in their portfolio companies, but also through dedicated development and support. For more information, visit: www.efoventures.com.

