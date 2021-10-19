'Honey Girls' Film Starring Grammy Award Winner Ashanti Released Today

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The live action movie, Honey Girls, is available now on digital and DVD! Filled with fun, music and girl-empowerment, the film stars Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actor Ashanti and digital star Tessa Brooks and marks the feature film directorial debut of multi-award-winning music video director Trey Fanjoy.

The movie features original songs and electric dancing and follows the story of three young musicians who participate in a national talent competition hosted by global pop-star Fancy G (Ashanti), in hopes of finding the "next big thing." However, these three competitors quickly discover that they are "better together" and form a secret band called "HONEY GIRLS" that has an immediate viral mega hit! Performing in disguise with masks to avoid detection and elimination by Fancy G, they must ultimately decide what is more important – fame or friendship. Honey Girls is available now to purchase or view on streaming platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play and on DVD at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The five original songs were co-written by Grammy Award winner and frequent Lady Gaga collaborator Mark Nilan, Jr. who worked with music supervisor Julia Michels on the project. Nilan, Jr. and Michels worked together on the A Star is Born movie soundtrack, bringing their special energy to the film. Michels also worked on the hit Pitch Perfect franchise. The film opens with an original upbeat dance song from Ashanti, as Fancy G, called "Diamonds" and features additional songs with Ashanti and, of course, the three Honey Girls. The exciting music videos for Diamonds and the "HONEY GIRLS" What We've Been Looking For both feature dynamic film footage and can be viewed on Build-A-Bear's YouTube channel.

The Honey Girls story is based on the successful intellectual property from Build-A-Bear and fans can find the Honey Girls collection at their local Build-A-Bear Workshop and at buildabear.com. The updated collection consists of three plush furry friends: Teegan, Risa, and Viv with all-new fashions and accessories.

Make it the ultimate movie night with the Honey Girls Movie Box filled with fun Honey Girls items including a movie poster, Honey Girls journal, matching Honey Girls bracelets and movie popcorn for the perfect viewing experience. The box also includes a coupon to Build-A-Bear Workshop to make your very own Honey Girls furry friend and other special surprises!

The screenplay was written by acclaimed writer, producer and director Mike Mariano and Cindy McCreery and produced in conjunction with Foundation Media Partners.

