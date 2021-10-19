DTEN Announces Strategic Investment By Zoom

Investment demonstrates long-term partnership between Zoom and DTEN, shared commitment to innovate for the hybrid workplace.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN today announced an investment made in the company by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), the leader in modern enterprise video communications. The investment allows DTEN, recognized for its all-in-one collaboration technology, to accelerate new product and services innovations.

"Zoom and DTEN are both dedicated to future-forward technology, seamless user experiences and a relentless pursuit of customer happiness," said Wei Liu, DTEN founder and CEO. "With this investment, DTEN is able to innovate even faster to support and advance the Zoom-connected world."

The relationship between DTEN and Zoom is ongoing; from its inception, DTEN has ensured its solutions deliver optimal Zoom Rooms experiences. The recent Zoom investment, providing both financial and engineering support, further solidifies the partnership and reconfirms DTEN's commitment to the Zoom ecosystem.

"Zoom is committed to empowering people to decide where, when, and how they work," said Kelly Steckelberg, Zoom CFO. "Zoom's investment recognizes that DTEN shares our same goals to always make video-first communications frictionless, reliable, secure and productive."

Liu cited the success of DTEN ME, the first all-in-one video collaboration device designed for individual use, as an example of the ongoing working alliance between Zoom and DTEN. Product design was closely aligned with Zoom's engineering team, with focus on delivering a big video conference display experience right at the desktop. The result: a fully immersive Zoom-enabled device, combining video communications, content sharing and interactive whiteboarding, popular for home use and at individual workstations alike.

Long-term customer Medallia confirms the value of the partnership. "The combination of Zoom and DTEN accelerated our speed of deployment," says Robert Vicario, IT Collaboration Service Manager at Medallia. "And it enhanced our ability to manage a global program at a world-class level."

Liu notes the relationship with Zoom has helped DTEN establish a comprehensive portfolio of products, ranging from large boardroom-sized displays, in conference rooms and huddle spaces, and to individual desktops. "Zoom and DTEN were invaluable for businesses, schools, healthcare facilities and more during the pandemic," he says. "In the new normal of hybrid work and school, we continue to help people connect safely and collaborate productively."

Along with the investment announcement, Liu shared updates on other DTEN news, including:

The successful release of two new products, DTEN ME Pro and DTEN GO with DTEN Mate, further expanding DTEN's portfolio of all-in-one video conference solutions.

DTEN's recent rollout of DTEN as a Service, a new subscription service that fully integrates device, support and service.

Initiatives to address the "new normal" combining in-person with remote learning for schools and hybrid workplaces for businesses.

Expansion of the channel network with new distribution agreements with SYNNEX in the United States and Nuvias UC in Europe .

Recent international product recognition with awards received from RedDot, Chicago Atheneum's GOOD DESIGN and International Design Awards (IDA).

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

