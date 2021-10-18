AKC Canine Health Foundation Announces New Executive Leadership

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs, announces new executive leadership. Dr. Darin Collins is the Foundation's new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Jennifer MacLeay is the Foundation's new Chief Scientific Officer. Both executives join CHF this month to spearhead the Foundation's work to prevent, treat and cure canine disease.

Darin Collins, DVM earned his veterinary degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He has worked in wildlife conservation and zoo medicine and spent over 30 years at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, WA as a clinical veterinarian and Director of Animal Health Programs. Dr. Collins serves as advisor to the Center for One Health Research at the University of Washington, investigating the interconnected health of humans, animals, and their shared environments. Dr. Collins has been breeding, training, and showing sighthounds for over 50 years. He brings knowledge and experience in non-profit management and purpose-bred dogs to his new role as CEO.

Jennifer MacLeay, MBA, DVM, PhD, DACVIM earned her veterinary degree at The Ohio State University and her PhD in veterinary internal medicine from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She practiced and taught equine medicine at the University of Minnesota and Colorado State University before becoming Medical Director of Global Clinical Nutrition at Hill's Pet Nutrition. Dr. MacLeay trains and competes in agility with her Border Collie mixes. She brings strong leadership and translational research experience to her role as CSO.

"The AKC Canine Health Foundation Board of Directors is excited to bring Dr. Collins and Dr. MacLeay onboard to accelerate the Foundation's impact in canine health research," says CHF Board Chairman, J. Charles Garvin, MD, FACS. "Their combined experience in One Health, non-profit management, and veterinary research are sure to engage the fancy and all dog lovers in our mission to advance the health of all dogs."

CHF currently manages a portfolio of $11.4 million supporting 152 active canine health research and educational grants. These studies address health concerns from glaucoma to heart disease to cancer and more and support the training of new canine health researchers and specialists in reproductive medicine and clinical genetics. As the Foundation and its donors look to a new period of growth, the focus remains to help all dogs live longer, healthier lives. Learn more at www.akcchf.org/grantsRPA.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $62.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

