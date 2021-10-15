BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today until Friday 15 October the Shanghai Postal Museum hosts the second edition of Smart City Expo Shanghai (SCES), the leading event on urban innovation on the Asian continent, focusing on the role of technology used by cities. The event, organised by Fira de Barcelona and INTEX, will offer more than 20 conferences with the participation of more than 70 regional and international speakers.

The doors of Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 open today

Under the slogan "The Smart is Rising", the event aims to be a spearhead of innovation applied to cities for the benefit of their inhabitants. The main focus will be the conference part that will revolve around four main themes: digital transformation, energy and environment, governance and smart mobility.

Among the more than 70 participating speakers, Jeff Merritt, the Head of IoT at the World Economic Forum, will take part in a conference on new models of urban governance through smart management solutions, along with Kevin Johnson, UN-Habitat Overseas Advisor, who will talk about the potential of big data as a national strategy.

As regards the CEO of the DeepBlue Technology Group, Chen Hai Bo, he will provide further information on the cooperation in digital transformation between the cities of Barcelona and Shanghai, while the Vice President of China Unicom Smart City Research Institute, Xia Junjie, will address the new models of urban mobility and discuss how urban planning must be adapted.

As for the exhibition, leading companies such as Huawei, China Mobile Limited and Cloudwalk Technology will participate in the exhibition area of the show offering cutting-edge solutions in the field of intelligence and urban innovation.

The event will also host the start of the Barcelona-Shanghai Bridge, an initiative organised by Barcelona City Council in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai City Council to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the twinning of the two capitals with various business meetings, seminars and exhibitions. The programme will kick off with a conference by the First Deputy Mayor of Barcelona City Council, Jaume Collboni.

The SCES is part of the internationalisation strategy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading international summit on smart cities and urban solutions organised by Fira de Barcelona which will hold its 11th edition from 16 to 18 November 2021.

Fira de Barcelona Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona