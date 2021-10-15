A4A Applauds Reopening of International Travel

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio issued the following statement in response to the White House's announcement regarding implementation of its new international travel policy:

(PRNewsfoto/Airlines for America)

We are pleased that the Administration's new global vaccine and testing framework for international travel will be effective November 8, 2021. U.S. airlines have been strong advocates for an individual risk-based system to safely ease travel restrictions, and we recognize that the safe reopening of borders is essential for our nation's economic recovery. The full reopening of international travel is also critical to reviving economies around the globe, reinvigorating communities and supporting millions of jobs in the U.S. and abroad.

We have seen an increase in ticket sales for international travel over the past weeks, and are eager to begin safely reuniting the countless families, friends and colleagues who have not seen each other in nearly two years, if not longer. A4A passenger carriers will continue to work closely with the Administration to implement this new system over the coming weeks in a way that prioritizes the wellbeing of all travelers.

ABOUT A4A

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica

Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airlines for America