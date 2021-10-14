SpringML Receives Strategic Investment from Recognize to Support Next Chapter of Accelerated Growth Partnership will enhance SpringML's delivery of high-value, data-driven application development, insights and cloud services to customers

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognize , a technology services investment platform, announced today a strategic investment in leading machine learning and advanced data analytics services company SpringML . Following the transaction, SpringML's founders will continue to lead the company and focus on further scaling the business, while Raj Mehta, Co-Founder and Partner at Recognize, joins the company's Board of Directors as Chairman.

SpringML Receives Strategic Investment from Recognize to Support Next Chapter of Accelerated Growth

SpringML Receives Strategic Investment from Recognize to Support Next Chapter of Accelerated Growth

SpringML provides consulting, implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data on Google Cloud and Salesforce platforms. The company spearheads critical projects across sophisticated enterprise clients – including Fortune 500 brands – with deep expertise in healthcare, retail, logistics, manufacturing and public sector verticals.

A driving force enabling SpringML's impact is the company's next-generation capability set, including proprietary accelerators, around artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud migration, data analytics and visualization, smart application development, and security solutions.

SpringML was founded in 2015 by President and Chief Strategy Officer Prabhu Palanisamy, Chief Technology Officer Girish Reddy, and Chief Executive Officer Charles Landry. The company has experienced rapid growth since its founding and is today a leading Google Cloud and Salesforce development partner.

Building off SpringML's established market position and strong cloud-native capabilities, the partnership with Recognize will help facilitate the company's ability to scale rapidly, organically and inorganically, while continuing to deliver unparalleled service and results to customers. The partnership will also seek to create unique opportunities for today's top technology talent and continue SpringML's reputation as an industry-leading workplace.

"SpringML has always aspired to be the partner of choice for the enterprise's digital transformation journey. Over the past year, we've seen a massive acceleration of digital transformation across nearly every industry and demonstrated how data can be used to make critical decisions," said Charles Landry, CEO of SpringML. "Relationships are central to our mission at SpringML and we are excited to take the next phase of our journey together with a team at Recognize that shares our core values and brings highly relevant expertise."

"Cloud computing, data and advanced analytics are at the heart of digital transformation and are fundamentally changing how companies, governments and economies function," said Recognize Co-Founder Frank D'Souza. "Recognize is thrilled to partner with SpringML's leadership to further advance their differentiated capabilities and continue helping customers solve their most critical business and technical challenges."

"Enterprises and public sector organizations alike are accelerating their digital transformations, and our ecosystem of partners play a key role in delivering critical services, support, and domain expertise," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Partners continue to develop their Google Cloud capabilities and scale their businesses in order to address the significant digital transformation opportunity ahead."

The investment is the latest by Recognize in the technology services sector. Technology services businesses serve as the bridge between innovation and the enterprise by leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics, and IoT to create transformative outcomes for businesses in areas such as digitization, organizational productivity, supply chain operations and customer engagement and acquisition across nearly every industry globally.

About Recognize:

Recognize is a technology investment platform focused on the technology services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights, and strategic capital to innovative companies in this sector. Recognize is led by industry veterans Frank D'Souza, Charles Phillips, David Wasserman and Raj Mehta.

To learn more, please visit www.recognize.com .

About SpringML

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. The company provides consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a premier Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements, and has been awarded Google Cloud specializations based on the company's expertise and customer portfolio in Application Development , Data Analytics , Machine Learning , Marketing Analytics , Data Management and Security .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpringML