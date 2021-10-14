Saks OFF 5TH Increases Minimum Wage to $15 for Hourly Associates

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks OFF 5TH , the premier luxury off-price destination, is continuing to support and invest in its people with wage increases, bonus opportunities and competitive benefit offerings. Effective immediately, Saks OFF 5TH is raising minimum base wages for all hourly store associates in North America to $15 per hour.

"The past 18 months have been like nothing we have seen before in retail and this increase in base pay is a testament to our associates' collective commitment and dedication to our business," said Rob Brooks, President, O5. "As we work toward creating the ultimate luxury off-price retailer, we are focused on investing in, and attracting the talent we need to drive our business forward."

Additionally, to further recognize associates' efforts as they navigated through an unprecedented time, the company is awarding hourly store associates an appreciation bonus of $500.

As Saks OFF 5TH stores prepare for the holiday season, the company is currently hiring approximately 500 seasonal associates across the U.S. and Canada to support the growing business. Many of these positions have the opportunity to transition to full time roles in 2022.

Saks OFF 5TH offers eligible full and part time associates flexible schedules, competitive compensation, a comprehensive benefits package, an amazing associate discount and paid time off, including holidays. Those interested in applying can visit https://www.careersatsaksoff5th.com/ .

About O5

O5 operates the Saks OFF 5TH store fleet, which includes more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Through its Saks OFF 5TH stores, the company offers a compelling assortment of brands to fashion-seeking customers at the best prices. With access to a leading luxury off-price ecommerce platform, O5 provides a seamless shopping experience for customers.

