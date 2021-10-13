Macerich Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released before market open on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

Dial-In Number: Toll Free 1-866-248-8441 or International (toll) 1-323-289-6576

Conference ID # 9986200.

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:59 PM Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671, PIN # 9986200.

About Macerich: Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 49 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 45 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, and in Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for six straight years (2015 – 2020). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

