Steel Partners and Steel Sports celebrate grand opening of Lasorda Legacy Park

YAPHANK, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 9, Warren Lichtenstein, Steel Partners , and Steel Sports celebrated the grand opening of Lasorda Legacy Park in Yaphank, NY, in honor of legendary Dodgers Manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda.

Celebrating the Lasorda Legacy Park Dedication

The event, celebrating what would have been Tommy's 94th Birthday, included a speech from Steel Partners Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein and a roundtable conversation with baseball greats Bobby Valentine, Jerry Royster, and Eric Karros. There were also appearances by Tommy's daughter, Laura, and the extended Lasorda family.

"Lasorda Legacy Park is a place where kids, coaches, and families can build their legacy through Tommy's 'You Gotta Believe' philosophy," said Lichtenstein, who created Steel Sports to help kids build character and teach life lessons through sports. "We will honor Tommy's vision of providing a positive and fun environment, which is essential to keeping kids in sports so they can gain the character traits that make them successful in all walks of life."

The dedication was accompanied by a ribbon-cutting on Field #2, in honor of Lasorda's uniform number, which was retired by the Dodgers. The first pitch was thrown by Warren's son, Stefan Lichtenstein.

Lasorda Legacy Park, formerly Baseball Heaven, is a state-of-the-art baseball and softball facility home to Team Steel NY, the National Youth Baseball Championships, and dozens of baseball and softball tournaments attended by more than 250,000 families per year.

Steel Sports (www.steelsports.com) is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people. After being introduced to Tommy Lasorda in 2009, Steel Partners Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein founded Steel Sports in 2011 in an office at Dodger Stadium. They developed the Steel Sports coaching system, The Lasorda Way, to formalize Tommy's philosophies, helping kids thrive by building character, teaching life lessons, inspiring confidence, and having fun. Through its "kids first" approach, Steel Sports trains parents to be coaches and leaders and creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

Lasorda Legacy Park Ribbon Cutting

Steel Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Steel Partners)

