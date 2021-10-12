Marriott International Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report third quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at approximately 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Anthony Capuano, Marriott International's chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the third quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events". A replay will be available at that same website until November 2, 2022. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 1-203-518-9704. Please use conference ID MAR3Q21 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 pm ET, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 until 8:00 pm ET, Wednesday, November 10, 2021. To access the replay, call 1-402-220-2693. The conference ID for the recording is MAR3Q21.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

