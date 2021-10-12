"QVC Presents 28th Annual FFANY Shoes on Sale" Fundraiser on Track to Top $60 Million After Campaign Wraps on December 31 QVC Program Host Jane Treacy Celebrates Three Decades of Hosting the Broadcast in Support of Breast Cancer Research and Education

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in video commerce, will air the 28th "QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale" live across multiple platforms, including the broadcast on Tuesday, October 12 at 5 PM, EDT, with extended opportunities to shop for the cause on QVC's digital platforms through December 31, 2021. To date, QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale, in collaboration with the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation, has raised more than $59.5 million for first-step cancer research and education.

Qurate Retail Group, which comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®, believes in a purpose that is bigger than just selling things. Their relationships and platforms reaching millions of people worldwide give them a unique ability to bring people and resources together on a global scale. Challenges such as inequality, climate change, and community wellbeing require bold goals, fresh thinking, renewed commitment, and collective action. That is why Corporate Responsibility is a critical part of their internal and external mission called Our Path Forward, underpinning their Purpose, Priorities, and Principles as an organization. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

The perennially popular campaign kicked off on QVC.com in early October and relies on wholesale donations from prominent footwear brands. Available to shop are thousands of brand name, donated shoes and accessories offered at sale prices of at least half off retail value or comparable retail value*, with a minimum of 70% of the purchase price† benefitting the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation.

"QVC's long-standing commitment to supporting its communities, externally and internally, is designed to inspire a more sustainable way to retail, and the funding of research and education for devastating diseases such as breast cancer is such an important priority," says long-time QVC Program Host Jane Treacy. "For nearly 30 years, I have been proud to host the QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale broadcast. My sister is a survivor, and during the show, I honor her and everyone touched by breast cancer. My greatest hope is that one day, a cure is found. I am so grateful to everyone involved in our fundraising, especially since we are so close to $60 million raised. Together we have, and will, make a difference."

The Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation was created to support ongoing research and education programs to fight breast cancer with support from the Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY) and its members. Funds raised from "QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale" are distributed to leading institutions for breast cancer research and education across the United States.

Beneficiaries of the 2020 event were: Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan, University of Washington Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute, Cedars Sinai, Siteman Cancer Center, Saint John's Health Center Foundation, and Weill Cornell Medicine New York-Presbyterian.

John Heron, Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation (FFCF) President, applauds this endeavor in a statement, "Thanks first and foremost to QVC who has once again committed their time, energy, and support through their teams, as well as significant exposure on their multiple digital retail platforms. They have been true collaborators in all of our efforts." He continued, "The footwear industry has been resilient through the pandemic and remains steadfast in its resolve and commitment to funding the efforts of our research beneficiaries as they seek a cure for breast cancer."

For more information about QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale, or to shop the collection, visit QVC.com and search "FFANY."

*At least half off the Retail Value or Comparable Retail Value. Retail Value represents an actual comparison-shopped price for the item being advertised on the first day QVC offered the item for sale. Comparable Retail Value represents the price being charged by retailers for items of like grade and quality.

†Purchase price excludes shipping and handling charges and tax.

