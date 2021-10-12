IMAGE Studios Salon Suites named in the MountainWest Capital Network's 2021 Utah 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® today announced it was named to the 2021 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. IMAGE ranked in the top 100 companies and was honored at the 27th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen celebrated the recognition, "IMAGE has experienced transformative growth and brand evolution in the last 24 months - we started development in 12 new markets, 6 new states, and closed on 48 locations nationwide this year alone. We are a unique real estate investment opportunity, taking salon suites to a whole new level as we expand our nationwide footprint. We appreciate every IMAGE Owner who joins this incredible journey with us!"

IMAGE is a nationwide franchise with a luxury real estate model that is revolutionizing the future of the salon industry by empowering entrepreneurs in the franchising world as well as the beauty, health, and wellness industries. IMAGE Studios was responsible for the creation of 300+ small businesses last year, the majority run by women, and/or members of the LGBTQ+, Latinx, and Black communities. IMAGE Studios® continues to boom throughout 2021 and is well on its way to 300 locations sold by 2024.

"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Dave Chase, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2016 and 2020.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

View original content:

SOURCE IMAGE Studios