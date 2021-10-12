Freedom Mortgage Continues to Offer Borrowers Free Access to Financial Resources Nationwide Lender connects customers and consumers with assistance from more than 20,000 nonprofits and government entities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service mortgage companies and the top VA and top FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S., is providing its customers and consumers who need financial assistance with easy, free access to nonprofit and government resources through SpringFour, a social impact fintech company.

"When emergencies happen, it can be overwhelming and stressful for anyone to pay for their basic needs," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage founder and CEO. "In addition to fostering homeownership, we believe in helping our customers any way we can. We're pleased to offer our customers an easy-to-use online resource with information and programs that can be life-saving in some cases, such as helping a family find food assistance programs or pay for electricity."

SpringFour's cloud-based self-service financial wellness platform, S4direct, gives Freedom Mortgage borrowers access to resources from more than 20,000 local government and nonprofit entities in 625 cities across the U.S. Assistance is available in 30 different categories, including mortgage assistance programs, financial counseling, utilities savings, and more. With resources updated regularly and a team that has extensive experience in social services, community development, and nonprofit work, SpringFour delivers resources from the most trusted organizations.

Rochelle Gorey, SpringFour co-founder and CEO, said, "We're proud to partner with Freedom Mortgage on helping their customers access much-needed resources especially during these challenging economic times. By putting their customers' and communities' needs first, Freedom Mortgage is showcasing their leadership in the mortgage servicing industry."

Freedom Mortgage customers and consumers can learn more and access these resources by visiting www.freedommortgage.com/covid-19/, click on the 'Relief Programs' tab, then on the right click on "Find COVID-19 Relief resources in your area" and enter zip code to find local assistance. Freedom Mortgage borrowers who need assistance with their monthly payments can visit here.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, Jan-June 2021) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. The company's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

