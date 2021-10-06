Comcast Business Announces $28 Million Investment to Expand Fiber-Rich Broadband Network in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia

Extends high-capacity network to previously unserved businesses, capable of delivering speeds up to 100 Gigabits per second and other advanced services

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced a two-year, $28 million investment in a major expansion of its advanced, fiber-rich network throughout its Beltway Region of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The buildout includes $13 million invested in 2020 and $15 million in projects underway or planned for 2021, extending high-performance Ethernet, internet, advanced voice solutions and more to nearly 7,000 additional businesses.

Once completed, Comcast Business will have committed a total of more than $110 million in area network expansions since 2015, to benefit nearly 35,000 of the region's largest companies and organizations.

The network expansion delivers speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) for small and medium-sized businesses and up to 100 Gbps for larger enterprises and will support the ability to bring new customers online quickly with advanced services, including fast business Wi-Fi for employees and guests, cybersecurity solutions, 4G LTE backup, business TV and more. Additionally, businesses of all sizes now will have access to a comprehensive portfolio of Comcast Business products and services to help meet the day-to-day demands that require large amounts of bandwidth, linking multiple sites or branch locations or connecting offices to third-party data centers.

The latest expansion deploys new fiber optic cable or densifies existing fiber services across the following areas:

Delaware : Georgetown , Ocean View , Rehoboth Beach and Smyrna

Maryland : Eastern Shore, Frederick and Montgomery County

Virginia : Ashburn , Dulles , Harrisonburg , Leesburg , Lynchburg and Richmond ; planned investments include Front Royal , Tysons Corner and Warrenton

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia : Huntington and Martinsburg

"Comcast's infrastructure investment in Virginia supports our business community and helps us attract new businesses to the Commonwealth," said Brian Ball, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade.

Ed Rowan, senior director of Comcast Business Sales Operations in Comcast's Beltway Region, said, "The ability to offer both diversity of network and carrier is becoming increasingly important to help drive economic development and transformation. Connectivity is at the core of this and, more than ever, is an integral factor as businesses expand and prepare for what's next. Our network expansions across Comcast's Beltway Region are the latest example of the significant technology investments we've made to increase the availability of our multi-Gigabit Ethernet services. These investments will help foster economic development, transform our local communities, and better meet next-generation capacity needs across the region."

