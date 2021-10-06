Back to School: How to Learn and Teach in a Pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021-2022 school year did not start as most students, parents and teachers had hoped. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to plague school districts yearning to return to a "more normal" full-time in-school experience.

Education Re-Entry: Getting Ready for School 2021-2022, the newly released report from Simba Information, examines the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on K-12 school districts in the United States, including trends and strategies to keep students safe, reverse learning loss and address social-emotional issues in the 2021-2022 school year and beyond.

"No matter how long the pandemic lasts, it has already made its mark on K-12 education," said Kathy Mickey, managing editor of the Education Group at Simba Information. "It has created challenges that experts believe will need years to resolve. At the same time, it has accelerated the adoption of technology for use in the classroom."

The eight-chapter report focuses on the pandemic's impact on: academics, social-emotional issues for students and teachers, acceleration of technology use, health and safety in schools, and impacts on educators, budgets and financing. The report includes case studies of how four districts dealt with the pandemic and how they are moving forward.

