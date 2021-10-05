NetNumber Strengthens Its Relationship with Cablenet as They Expand Their Service Offerings in the Region

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNumber announced today that Cablenet Communication Systems PLC, a telecommunications provider in Cyprus, has selected its Signaling Transfer Point (STP) solution with Number Portability (NP) to help modernize their network, setting the groundwork for service expansion and growth, both in and outside of the region. Cablenet will begin deploying NetNumber's STP-NP in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the goal of being operational by the end of the of 2021.

NetNumber's STP-NP is the best in class, carrier-grade software solution, deployed by many Tier 1 and Tier 2 carriers across the globe. NetNumber's STP-NP solution sits on our award winning intergenerational platform TITAN – bringing efficiency, scalability, and programmability into a virtualized and cloud-native architecture.

By selecting NetNumber's STP-NP solution, carriers and MNOs are investing in a future-proof infrastructure that reduces TCO while dramatically simplifying the transition from both a TDM network to IP, and from SS7 to a SIP/ Diameter-based signaling environment. This multi-generational solution will enable Cablenet to transition to a modern network architecture setting the stage for the rapid growth that they are expecting.

"Carrier Networks around the globe are experiencing a range of transitions and shifts from legacy to next generation, including 4G and 5G. While this shift will continue to take time, carriers realize they still need to provide high quality services on their SS7 networks in order to offer the best customer experiences and to protect existing revenues" said Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer, NetNumber. "We are excited to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Cablenet by providing our STP-NP. Cablenet has deep experience with NetNumber's solutions and is an innovator and trailblazer in the region. Their vision of an innovative, intergenerational platform is tightly aligned with ours. Our STP-NP provides a best-in-class solution that will continue to support Cablenet's existing traffic while providing the flexibility to seamlessly pivot to new, innovative services delivered by our intergenerational platform."

"Our goal has been and will continue to be to make life easier for our technical operations department by using a solution that is both reliable and easy to operate. NetNumber has been a terrific partner for us, and their vision and product strategy align very tightly with our own," said Chief Core Networks Officer, Panayiotis Kouloumbrides. "I believe and count on our longstanding partnership with NetNumber that will continue to be a strategic part of that journey."

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings more than two decades of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our industry leading TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform has been deployed by operators across the globe to simplify core networks in order to deliver new services and reduce operating costs. TITAN.IUM, the latest evolution for NetNumber, is an innovative, intergenerational ecosystem for 5G that bridges legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technology to the new cloud-native era. TITAN.IUM enables our customers to migrate multiple generations of services, to a common, secure, simplified modern ecosystem. This means that the legacy applications can benefit from the technology of next generation of networks that are containerized, scalable and ultra-low latency.

About Cablenet

Cablenet is the only independent alternative telecommunications provider in Cyprus offering Broadband, Fixed Telephony and Television services through its wholly owned HFC and Fiber infrastructure. Cablenet also launced Mobile as an MVNO and with recent 4G spectrum acquisition is now operating as an MNO and continuing its investments in 5G.

For home use, Cablenet pioneers in broadband connectivity and offers fixed broadband speeds that can reach up to 300Mbps. Recently, Cablenet launched "purple max", the first pure "Unlimited All" mobile product. In addition to home services, Cablenet offers high quality services which have been developed based on the needs of all levels of business and corporate customers; whether these are small and medium enterprises or large corporations. Cablenet offers an extensive range of broadband internet access products (symmetric or asymmetric optical, coaxial cable, xDSL technology), Point-to-Multipoint WAN services both locally and internationally, Cloud services and fixed telephony and mobile services.

